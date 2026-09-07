Red Wings GM Search Receives Major Update

The Detroit Red Wings search for a new general manager to replace Steve Yzerman continues as NHL training camp approaches. The 2026-2027 campaign is only weeks away and the team still needs to name a new GM. A major player has been removed from the search process that could indicate a decision is close to reaching the finish line.

Jeff Greenberg Removes Himself as Red Wings GM Candidate

One of the top candidates for the Red Wings GM position was Jeff Greenberg, the current GM of the MLB’s Detroit Tigers. He was considered the top external candidate for the job; he previously worked as an associate GM with the Chicago Blackhawks. Greenberg has an extensive analytical background, which made him an attractive option for the Red Wings to consider. Via insider Elliotte Friedman, Greenberg has removed himself from consideration for the role. Greenberg stated his commitment to the Tigers as his reasoning behind this decision, wanting to stick it out with that team he has been building.

This has narrowed down the list of candidates currently being considered as Detroit’s next manager. Greenberg was a major member of their running order as well, meaning this is a conclusion that may be found sooner than later. The next question is who is now considered the favorite to land the front office helm with Greenberg out of the mix.

Greenberg withdrawing from this search would seem to indicate that Detroit is now more likely to go for an internal candidate versus someone on the outside. If the Red Wings are to go that route, there are a few notable names that could be in play here.

Who are Detroit’s Top GM Candidates?

The biggest names to watch out for are Shawn Horcoff, Nick Lidstrom and Kris Draper. All three actively work within the Red Wings organization, meaning there would be some carryover from the past Yzerman regime. Horcoff is the effective interim GM as he is taking care of day-to-day duties while the team looks for Yzerman’s successor. Lidstrom is the vice president of hockey operations. Draper is the current assistant GM and director of amateur scouting.

The interesting fact with all three of these candidates is the fact they were all NHL players, just like Yzerman. Lidstrom and Draper in particular both had successful tenure’s with Detroit as Yzerman had. Would this be too much of a familiar path for the Red Wings to go down?

Of course, Detroit could still opt to vie for someone outside of the franchise if they want a complete reset with their managerial team. With Greenberg no longer in the equation, it is not clear who the top gun would be from that regard.

Overall, a decision should be coming soon for Detroit as the new season closes in. This is a crucial choice for the team to get right after disappointments with the past administration that once had such high hopes. Whoever takes over the GM chair will have their work cut out for them when it comes to implementing a smooth turnaround.