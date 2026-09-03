Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Ending of Yzerman’s Tenure as Detroit GM

The Detroit Red Wings continue their search for a new general manager as the 2026-2027 season draws near. Former GM Steve Yzerman’s tenure leading the front office came to an end following a disappointing conclusion to the 2025-2026 campaign and a turbulent offseason that saw captain Dylan Larkin request a trade from the team. Yzerman remains with the team in an advisory role; language from the organization has suggested that this a move that Yzerman himself made. However, an insider’s report provides a different story regarding the end of Yzerman’s managerial tenure in Detroit.

Yzerman was Reportedly Dismissed as Detroit’s General Manager

Insider Frank Servalli has denied the notion that Yzerman voluntarily stepped down from the Red Wings GM position. Seravalli had this to say on the manner appearing on the FAN Morning Show: “[Steve Yzerman] was dismissed, let’s call it for what it is, this wasn’t Yzerman fading into the sunset taking an advisor role, this was the Red Wings saying…you didn’t get the job done.”

This is a decision that would appear to make sense for Detroit. This is an Original Six franchise that has not seen postseason hockey since 2016; this decade long drought is the longest in the NHL. Yzerman had been in the GM seat since 2019, meaning there was plenty of time for him to right the ship. While his Red Wings teams came close to making that playoff breakthrough; they failed to finish the task at hand.

With that said, it would make sense that the team would frame this choice in a classy way for Yzerman. He is one of the most revered members of this team’s centennial history, making his mark as one of the best players Detroit has seen. While his time in management did not reap the same results, Yzerman deserved a respectful exit from the GM chair.

Detroit’s GM Search Continues

In the meantime, Detroit continues their quest to find a new manager soon with the new season on the horizon. The Red Wings have been narrowing down their GM search as they get deeper in the interview process. The top candidates for the position are a mixture of internal and external candidates.

In terms of internal candidates: Current interim Shawn Horcoff, Kris Draper and Nick Lidstrom have been identified as top choices. All three already work in front office roles with the team, so there would be a sense of familiarity.

If Detroit wants to truly start from scratch, going for an external candidate would be the more logical decision. In terms of external candidates, a clear favorite has emerged in this hunt. That is Jeff Greenberg, the current assistant GM of the MLB’s Detroit Tigers. This would be an unconventional route for Detroit to take, but that could be exactly what they need. It would be a drastic change in philosophy when compared to Yzerman’s old school approach. It will be interesting to see what direction Red Wings ownership goes for; this is a decision they cannot afford to get wrong for the sake of this team’s future.