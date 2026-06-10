Insider Claims Dylan Larkin Trade Request Will Not Be the Last One This Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin trade request has sent shockwaves around the NHL as this situation has drastically changed the outlook of this offseason.

It is not only the impact this will have on the Red Wings team, but the entire league as a whole that is so fascinating about this development. If/when the Larkin trade goes down, this could cause a ripple down effect throughout as other teams may face similar dilemmas in the future with their star players.

Insider Believes There Will Be More Trade Requests This Summer

Insider Elliotte Friedman believes the Larkin situation in Detroit will not be the last of its kind this year. He stated on the FAN Hockey Show that other trade requests may be brewing in the near future.

It is rare to see top players request a trade from their organization, that is what makes this Larkin story so prevalent. Compared to most major sports league, the NHL has maintained more of a reputation of loyalty when it comes to players sticked with their drafted franchise. However, the league has been changing in recent times as there have been more occurrences of major moves from guys seeking greener pastures.

Some of the most notable examples that reminisce this impending Larkin move include Quinn Hughes with the Vancouver Canucks, Matthew Tkachuk with the Calgary Flames, John Tavares with the New York Islanders, Mikko Rantanen with the Carolina Hurricanes, Jack Eichel with the Buffalo Sabres and Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The question arises of what players could Friedman be alluding to that may be next in line to follow up Larkin in making a trade request from their team.

There is More Pressure on General Managers to Keep Their Players Content

Times have been changing as many players are becoming less loyal and prioritizing winning elsewhere if they cannot get it done with their team. There has generally been a shorter leash given to teams when it comes to making their top talent happy. The players are taking more control and have been become more willing to force management’s hand to meet their demands.

This puts more pressure on general managers today as they know they have a ticking clock with respects to taking advantage while they have their top guns under contract. Nothing is a given in today’s game. If players feel that they are not in a position to compete for the Stanley Cup with their team; they will not hesitate to make this known to the front office and ask for a trade.

As the Larkin situation continues to develop in Detroit, this should be a reminder to teams such as the Edmonton Oilers and Maple Leafs that fortunes can change quickly. With both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews having two years remaining on their respective deals, the onus is on these clubs to build a championship group around these stars. If they fail to meet that objective, they could face a similar outcome as the Red Wings are dealing with right now.