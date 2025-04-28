Insider Links Red Wings to $92.8 Million Star in Potential Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings will likely look to make some changes to their roster this offseason after they failed to make the playoffs again for the ninth-straight year.

Detroit is projected to have just over $21 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. With that, NHL insider Jeremy Tingly of NHLTradeRumors believes the Red Wings could be a landing spot in a potential trade for Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson.

“The Red Wings and Canucks have trade history together, and Detroit’s roster was not happy with GM Steve Yzerman sitting on his hands throughout this season,” Tingly wrote. “The Red Wings need a boost offensively, and Pettersson is still in his prime and able to turn things around in the right situation. The Canucks may blow things up and reset themselves with a partial rebuild. Yzerman has a slew of young roster players with high ceilings that could appeal to Rutherford/Allvin.”

Pettersson struggled this past season, and his name was involved in trade rumors. He has seven years left of his eight-year, $92.8 million deal. He recorded 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games with the Canucks last season.

However, Pettersson did deal with injuries, as just two years ago he had 102 points, and a year ago he had 89 points. So, when he’s healthy and playing to the best of his abilities, he’s a top-line center in the NHL.

Red Wings Disappointed With Season

Detroit failed to make the playoffs this season, but the team believes they are building a good group.

The Red Wings also hired Todd McLellan mid-season, and under his watch, Detroit did play better. With that, Detroit star forward Alex DeBrincat expects the team to be better with a full season with McLellan as head coach.

“I think it’s a big difference,” DeBrincat said. “I’ve been through a couple coaching changes midseason. I think when you’re able to get that full training camp, he gets to implement his systems, and we just get to have the message right from Day 1. It’s a big difference. I think it’ll be good for us to get that training camp with him under our belts. Obviously we’re comfortable with him now. We know what to expect, and there’s going to be no surprises come September.”

The Red Wings went 26-18-4 with McLellan as their head coach.

Canucks Coach Called Out Pettersson

Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was frustrated with Pettersson’s play this season and called him out.

Pettersson was criticized for his lack of effort and Tocchet expects more from the star centerman.

“I think he’ll tell you that his preparation has to get better,” Tocchet said. “There’s no secret, if you want to be a great player, you have to prepare, almost to that obsessive type of preparation. … He’s got to practice better… He’s learning and do I think he will do those things? I do, I really do. I think I can bank on him taking this information, going away for four months, and make sure he has a plan and the plan has to change. I’m not sure he can train the same way. To be honest with you, that’s got to change.”

Pettersson agreed as he said he needed to get better this offseason and have a better season next year.