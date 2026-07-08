Insider: Patrick Kane Detroit Return Looking Less Likely

Patrick Kane is one of the few top free agents remaining in what is a dry 2026 UFA class. Kane could opt to return to the Detroit Red Wings team he has spent his last three seasons with. Or, he could go for a new challenge and play elsewhere next year.

This is the first offseason since Kane joined Detroit where his future prospects are uncertain. In past summers, Kane had extended with the Red Wings prior to the opening of free agency on July 1st. This is the first time he has tested the open market during his tenure with the team. While Kane has not slammed the door completely shut on a possible return, the odds appear more likely that he suits up for a different team in 2026-2027.

Patrick Kane Could Sign Elsewhere

If Kane was fully committed to Detroit, the contract would have been signed by now. The fact that he and his camp are assessing their options to see what else is available to them shows Kane is open to a potential change in direction. He will turn 38 years old in November of next season. The future hall of famer only has so much time remaining in his legendary career.

Insider Elliotte Friedman does not believe it is a certainty that Kane re-ups in Detroit. Discussing this manner on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman stated: “He’s (Kane) got options; I don’t know that I expect him to go back to Detroit.”

When it comes to chasing one last Stanley Cup for the collection, it may be in Kane’s best interest to leave Detroit. This is a team that has failed to make the playoffs throughout his stint with the club. The organization’s future is also in doubt in the midst of the whole Dylan Larkin ordeal.

Where Could Kane Go?

If Kane decides not to go back to Detroit, the next question is where does he end up? There are a few intriguing options that may be in play for Kane to consider here. The teams that have been most linked to his services are his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and his former Chicago Blackhawks squad.

All three of these teams would have interesting storylines behind them if Kane were to sign with them. For Buffalo, Kane would have the chance to end his career with the franchise he cheered for as a kid growing up in the region. This would be a similar situation for him as what his former teammate Jonathan Toews embarked on this season with his native Winnipeg Jets team. For Toronto, Kane would be able to cross another Original Six franchise of the list. He would also be able to play with fellow first overall picks Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna.

Lastly, the Blackhawks storyline is obvious. Kane could conclude his NHL journey in the same place it all started for him in 2007. He could team up with Connor Bedard in the quest to bring playoff hockey back to Chicago. It will be interesting to see where Kane lands this offseason ahead of what could be his final go around in the league.