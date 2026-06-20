Insider Provides the Latest on Patrick Kane’s Future With Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are a team that have been heavily in the news heading into this offseason. There is high anticipation in Detroit this summer, especially with regards to what happens with captain Dylan Larkin.

Depending on how the Larkin situation unfolds, this could have a greater effect on the remaining Red Wings roster. There are a few other notable veterans on the team with unclear futures. One of those players is former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane.

Patrick Kane is a UFA This Summer

As July 1st narrowly approaches, Kane is set to be one of the top forwards potentially on the market in what projects to be a dry 2026 free agent class. Kane has a decision to make: does he extend with Detroit or opt for a new challenge elsewhere?

As for the Red Wings, they should want to retain the 37 year old American’s services. Kane has been a solid fit with Detroit since he joined the club in 2023, especially for his contributions to the power play. He amassed 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 67 injury-shortened games this past season.

Via insider Pierre LeBrun on The Athletic, Detroit is interested in bringing back Kane. The unknown is whether or not Kane feels the same way. The vet only has so many years remaining in this league. If he wants to win another Stanley Cup before retirement, Kane needs to ponder if he can achieve that goal with the Red Wings.

Kane has spent his last three seasons with Detroit. He originally signed with the Original Six club in the hopes that this would be a team on the rise. However, the Red Wings have missed out on postseason contention throughout Kane’s tenure. He has signed one year extensions across his stint with the team thus far. While Kane has expressed his enjoyment playing in Detroit, will he continue to remain patient with general manager Steve Yzerman?

Larkin Trade Could Influence Kane’s Decision

A big factor that may influence Kane’s decision here is the outcome of the Larkin dilemma. The package that Detroit receives for Larkin, assuming they eventually pull the trigger on a deal, could dictate what occurs with Kane.

If the return for Larkin fetches another star player, perhaps Detroit can keep their contention window open. That may be a good enough sign to convince Kane to re-up. On the other end, if the return consists of draft picks and young prospects that would signal a rebuild is back on the cards for Detroit. This would likely spell the end of Kane’s time with the team.

With that being said, the timeline on Larkin is unknown at this time. This could be a process that drags on for a good chunk of the offseason. Kane may not want to wait around forever on that deal. In that case, it is up to him and his agent to determine if they feel there is an alternative option worth considering with a different team. It will be interesting to see what choice Kane makes as his storied NHL journey gets closer to finish line.