Insider Provides Baffling Update Regarding Detroit’s GM Search

The Detroit Red Wings fanbase is likely tired of hearing about this, but the Original Six franchise is still searching for a new general manager as the 2026-2027 campaign continues to close in. With the new season on the horizon, the logical assumption would be that Detroit is close to naming their next GM that will replace Steve Yzerman. However, the latest insider update does not provide evidence that this is a story that is nearing the checkered flag.

Red Wings Not Following Up with GM Candidates

According to insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Red Wings have obviously been going about the process of figuring out top candidates for the GM position. However, Detroit has apparently not been following up with said candidates. Via Friedman, regarding the GM search: “Detroit has asked for permission for some people and has not interviewed them.”

This is a baffling situation for Detroit to be in if this is indeed the case. Considering the Yzerman decision was made two months ago in July, one would think the team would be close to finalizing a decision by now as regular season hockey soon gets going in September. This would suggest that the conclusion of this GM saga remains a while away. With that said, the impending arrival of the NHL season should increase the sense of urgency in getting this manner dealt with.

In the meantime, interim manager Shawn Horcoff will continue to handle daily GM duties while the squad finds the full-time man for the job. Horcoff recently represented Detroit in a league-wide call involving involving all 32 team GMs. However, the signs would indicate that the Red Wings are more likely to go for an external versus internal candidate. With that said, Jeff Greenberg is now out of the running. That may lead the team to go in another direction.

Detroit Still has Other Unfinished Business

This GM holdup is not great all around for Detroit as there is still a plethora of unfinished business that needs to be completed by the time the season gets underway. Horcoff is limited with respects to what he can do in the interim role, some of these major objectives may not be completed until the new GM steps in.

One of those significant items is the Simon Edvinsson extension. According to Friedman on 32 Thoughts, former GM Yzerman had a short-term offer on the table for Edvinsson earlier in the offseason. With the massive long-term deals that defensemen have signed of late, it is unlikely that Edvinsson is still willing to go down that road. As a result, that projects to be a rich contract for him.

Of course, the other unsolved dilemma is the Dylan Larkin ordeal. This is another development that Red Wings fans are probably sick of hearing about. This will be a problem for the new GM to handle. Is a last minute reconciliation still possible for Larkin or does the dam finally break and he is dealt? These are questions that will have to wait to be answered while the team figures out their management situation. Perhaps, the Red Wings new GM is the friends that were made along the way.