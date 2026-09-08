Sabres Trade Pitch Lands Justin Faulk From Red Wings For Prospect, Draft Pick

The Buffalo Sabres would send defenseman prospect Maxim Strbak and a 2028 second-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings for veteran blueliner Justin Faulk in a new trade proposal, with Detroit retaining $3.3 million of Faulk’s $6.5 million cap hit under the scenario.

Buffalo would absorb short-term risk on a 34-year-old rental, while Detroit would shed money and get younger at the position, a split that raises the question of which side would actually sign off on the deal.

The concept, titled “Faulk to Buffalo,” was published on PuckPedia‘s PuckGM trade simulator, a platform on which users construct and vote on proposed deals. It drew a 75 percent feasibility approval from PuckGM’s crowdsourced trade proposal tool, with three of four voters calling it workable. The Buffalo general manager, Jarmo Kekalainen, still says no according to the voters.

Justin Faulk’s Path From South St. Paul to Detroit

Faulk, 34, was born in South St. Paul, Minnesota, and set a school freshman-defenseman scoring record while helping Minnesota-Duluth win a national title before Carolina made him the 37th overall pick in 2010. He reached the NHL at 19, made the league’s All-Rookie team and represented Team USA at the Olympics during his eight seasons in Carolina.

St. Louis acquired him in September 2019 and signed him to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension that runs through 2026-27, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at 35. The Blues shipped him to Detroit at the March 6 trade deadline for a first-round pick, a third-rounder, prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov and defenseman Justin Holl.

Faulk has piled up 498 points in 1,058 career games. He called his mother, Gail, the driving force behind that longevity after he lost his father as a child.

“Ultimately, it boils down to my mom,” Faulk said, as quoted by NHL.com. He posted 8 points in 17 games after arriving in Detroit and still logs over 20 minutes a night as a top-four right-shot defenseman.

Maxim Strbak’s Development and Numbers

Strbak, a 21-year-old from Kosice, Slovakia, whose father Martin played in the NHL for the Kings and Penguins, went 45th overall to Buffalo in 2023 and spent three seasons at Michigan State, helping the Spartans win two Big Ten titles. He posted 46 points and a plus-33 rating over 102 games at Michigan State, then signed a three-year, roughly $1 million entry-level deal with the Sabres in April.

Sabres development coach Tim Kennedy described him as a hard-to-play-against, physical skater who moves well for his size, a profile that lines up with 38 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating in his final junior season. He has also represented Slovakia at four World Junior Championships, totaling 16 points in 19 games.

Financially, the swap favors Detroit. Faulk’s expiring $6.5 million commitment drops off the books entirely beyond this season, and in the trade pitch is replaced by a $1 million prospect and a low-value, 2028 second-round pick, freeing cap room for a roster already carrying flexibility.

Buffalo, sitting closer to the $104 million ceiling, would absorb roughly $3.2 million for one rental year rather than build around a bargain-priced homegrown defenseman.

Buffalo already stockpiles right-shot defense prospects, including 2026 fourth-overall pick Daxon Rudolph, making Strbak expendable in theory but too cheap to send away for one season of short-term help. Detroit, fresh off a two-month rental, gains long-term flexibility at the cost of a veteran who produced immediately after last season’s deadline.

The deal reads as a win-now versus add-future-assets swap. It favors Detroit’s cap trajectory more than Buffalo’s long-term depth.