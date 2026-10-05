Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Making Early Statement for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings desperately need game-changers, and they may have found one in Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

In 2025-26, Brandsegg-Nygard got his first taste of NHL action, and it didn’t go well. While he was physical and landed 43 hits, Brandsegg-Nygard lasted 14 games. He appeared in nine contests throughout Oct. 2025 before the Red Wings sent him to Grand Rapids. After a successful stint with the Griffins, he saw time in another five NHL games in Mar. and Apr. 2026.

Fast-forward to Oct. 2026, and Brandsegg-Nygard has been incredible through two games. While the Red Wings have struggled through most of their first six periods, Brandsegg-Nygard has been one of the better all-around players.

Through two games, he has an assist, a plus-1, and six hits. The number that jumps out the most? Nine shots on goal and 15 total shots. Last season, Brandsegg-Nygard landed just 20 shots on goal and attempted 46.

The Red Wings also look like a better team offensively when Brandsegg-Nygard is on the ice. At even strength, he has a Corsi For Percentage of 60.4. With 14:36 of average ice time through two games, he has also been a big part of why the Red Wings have yet to allow a goal at 5-on-5.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Came Up Big vs. The Winnipeg Jets

With the Red Wings trailing 3-1 early in the third period, Brandsegg-Nygard was the reason Emmitt Finnie brought Detroit to within a goal.

Alex DeBrincat fed Finnie the puck. Finnie passed to Brandsegg-Nygard, whose shot went wide. Brandsegg-Nygard raced to the boards to collect the puck in between two Jets players. He instinctively swung around to deliver the pass to Finnie, who was battling another Jets player with goaltender Stuart Skinner nearby.

Finnie then unloaded a wrister, scoring Detroit’s second goal of the season. While it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, Brandsegg-Nygard’s ability to keep his eyes on the puck, get to it, and know exactly where Finnie was as he turned around for the pass are heads-up plays that will benefit Detroit in close matchups.

Red Wings Need Young Players To Keep Stepping Up

Defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka has also impressed through two games. He is tied with Moritz Seider for the team lead among defensemen in shots on goal with five. He also has a plus-1 and the highest Corsi For Percentage among the Red Wings defensemen who have played in both games, at 63.8.

Sandin-Pellikka is another player who made the big club in 2025-26 but couldn’t stick around all season. The Justin Faulk trade sent Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids in March. That said, he showed flashes in 68 games with seven goals, 21 points, and a 10.3 shooting percentage. He did, however, finish the year with a minus-20 and a Corsi For of 50.3 at even strength.

Anton Johansson has been solid throughout two games, with a 63.6 Corsi For despite 55.6 percent of his starts coming in the offensive zone. Johansson has yet to record a shot on goal, but he nearly connected with Andrew Copp in Detroit’s loss vs. the New York Rangers on Friday with a deflection that went off the post.

Then there is Finnie, who also looks like he picked up where he left off last season. While Detroit has been in dire straits to start 2026-27, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and the younger company of players look like bright spots.