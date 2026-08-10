Detroit’s Moritz Seider Ranked Among NHL’s Top 10 Defensemen

This past Detroit Red Wings season did not go to plan as the storied Original Six franchise once again missed out on the postseason for the tenth year in a row. One player who did not disappoint on the team was defenseman Moritz Seider, who enjoyed a strong campaign leading the Detroit blueline. Seider was recently ranked among the top 10 defensemen in the league by the NHL Network, placing ninth on their list.

Seider has Emerged as an Elite Defender for Detroit

Seider is a defenseman who has continued to improve throughout his five year NHL career to this point. This most recent season was his best as he set career-best marks with ten goals and 50 assists for 60 points in 82 regular season games. Seider has never missed a game in his Red Wings tenure, having played all 82 games every season thus far.

The German defender has become one of the most dependable two-way blueliners in the league. Seider has always been known for having an elite defensive game in his own end. He has been able to improve on his offensive instincts as well; his ability to contribute on offense has been most prevalent on the power play. Detroit has had a dangerous unit with the man advantage in past seasons and Seider has played a key role there. He has also been relied upon heavily on the penalty kill, where he is at his best when it comes to employing his defensive awareness. He is able to use his physical frame to his advantage and lay the body on opposing forwards. No player on this Red Wings team has been depended on to play more minutes in all situations than Seider of late.

Seider will be Counted on to Right the Ship in Detroit

It is no secret that this summer has not gone well for Seider’s Red Wings. Another failure to make the playoffs, coupled with the Dylan Larkin saga has led to former general manager Steve Yzerman stepping away from the role and into an advisory position. Detroit still has to find a new GM by the time next season rolls around.

Seider will be an important piece when it comes to restoring respect with this organization. The wheels fell off the tracks with the conclusion of the “Yzerplan.” The new manager will have a decision to make in regards to how this team should move forward, especially with determining the fate of their captain. If Larkin is finally dealt, their will be a leadership vacancy that will need to be filled. Seider would appear to make the most sense amongst the players on this team to fill that potential role.

Whatever direction this team opts to go, Seider will be a guy that features as a foundational player moving forward. He is on the club’s books until 2031, carrying a friendly $8.55 million deal. The presence of Seider as the team’s number one defenseman of the future at least gives this team something to bank on as the franchise aims to right the ship with what will be a new-look management in place soon.