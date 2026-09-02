Red Wings Prospect Holds One Hidden Advantage in Roster Fight

The Detroit Red Wings may have room for only one young forward when they finalize their opening-night roster. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Carter Bear offer compelling upside, but Nate Danielson brings one advantage that could break a close competition.

Danielson plays center. That detail is relevant for a team with limited depth behind Dylan Larkin and continued uncertainty surrounding its captain’s future.

Daily Faceoff identified Bear, Brandsegg-Nygard, and Danielson as the primary candidates for one available position in its September 1 Detroit preview. The outlet projects that Brandsegg-Nygard will win the job but suggests that Danielson’s position could serve as the tiebreaker.

Danielson Already Received an NHL Audition

Detroit selected Danielson with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NHL draft. The 21-year-old reached the NHL last season and recorded two goals and seven points across 28 games between November and January.

Those totals did not establish Danielson as an immediate top-six solution. His experience still gives Detroit more insight into how he handles NHL speed, defensive assignments, and physical pressure than the organization currently has on Bear.

Danielson also produced three goals and 15 points in 18 games for Grand Rapids. A lower-body injury sustained February 18 ended his season, but NHL.com’s prospect assessment says he should be ready for training camp.

That expected return gives Danielson an opportunity to restart a season that ended before he could build momentum. Detroit can evaluate whether his Grand Rapids production and NHL experience prepared him for a permanent role.

Center Depth Could Decide the Competition

Brandsegg-Nygard enters camp with the strongest recent professional production. He scored 20 goals and 44 points in 60 AHL games last season, while Bear recorded 77 points in 53 WHL contests and brings the greatest element of offensive mystery.

Neither provides Danielson’s natural fit at center. Marco Kasper and veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher can play the position, but the Red Wings lack a proven replacement for Larkin if they eventually trade him.

Danielson would not replace Larkin’s offense immediately. He could give coach Todd McLellan greater lineup flexibility, help on faceoffs, and allow Detroit to keep other forwards in roles that better suit their strengths.

The Red Wings must also decide which developmental environment best helps each player. Bear may benefit from major minutes in Grand Rapids, while Brandsegg-Nygard could force his way onto an NHL wing regardless of Danielson’s position.

Daily Faceoff emphasized that training camp could determine the outcome. That makes Danielson’s health, pace, and offensive confidence especially important after his long absence.

Detroit should award the roster spot to the player who performs best, not simply the one who fills the cleanest positional need. If the three prospects finish camp nearly even, however, Danielson’s ability to play the middle may become the hidden advantage that sends him to Detroit and the others to Grand Rapids this coming season.