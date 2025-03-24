Red Wings Predicted to Sign Star Forward to $52.5 Million Deal in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings could be one of the more active teams in free agency this summer.

Detroit has fallen out of the playoff race so general manager Steve Yzerman will likely look to improve the roster. The website PuckPedia has a tool called PuckGM which allows users to propose trades and signings. One user predicted the Red Wings will sign Brock Boeser to a seven-year $52.5 million deal, which earns him $7.5 million per season.

Signing Boeser does make a lot of sense for the Red Wings as he is a tier below the likes of Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers and will be a cheaper option. He also could replace Patrick Kane and his offense, if the future Hall of Famer leaves Detroit in free agency.

Boeser would be a top-six forward for Detroit and at age 28, he fits in nicely with a Red Wings team that is looking to compete. He’s in the final year of his three-year $19.95 million deal that pays him $6.65 million per season, so paying him $7.5 million per season also is a fair deal.

Boeser is currently playing with the Vancouver Canucks and has recorded 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points in 63 games.

Canucks Continuing Extension Talks With Boeser

Boeser’s name came up in trade talks as he is a pending free agent but Vancouver opted not to move him.

After not being traded, Canucks general manager Patrick Allvin says they have continued to have extension talks and are leaving the door open for Boeser to be back next season.

“We talked briefly last night,” Allvin said. “Leading up to this, I had conversations with his agent and made him aware that this might happen, that he’s still going to be here. As of last night, and even this morning, when I informed (head coach Rick Tocchet) about the potential lineup — the reason why he was out there skating is (because) there wasn’t any deal there.”

Boeser, meanwhile, spoke to Sportsnet’s Ian MacIntyre in February before the trade deadline and says he loves Vancouver and is open to re-signing.

“I still think I’m in a good spot (as a UFA). But I’ve talked to you and definitely been open about, you know, how much I love it in Vancouver. So, yeah, it’s actually frustrating that nothing’s got done,” Boeser said. “Obviously, it’s not all out of my control. I feel I can score more and produce more and maybe be a difference maker out there. So I’m really just trying to focus on helping our team win hockey games right now.”

Boeser is a two-time NHL All-Star.

Red Wings GM Plans to be Aggressive in Offseason

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot, but it’s unlikely they will reach the postseason.

If the Red Wings do miss the playoffs, general manager Steve Yzerman says he will do whatever it takes to bring a Cup back to Detroit. With that, he wants to be aggressive in the offseason to add more talent.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

The Red Wings are 32-31-6 and five points out of a playoff spot.