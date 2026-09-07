Red Wings’ 40-Year Voice May Get 3 Replacements

The Detroit Red Wings may need more than one familiar voice to replace a broadcaster who occupied the same seat for 40 years.

Detroit Hockey Now reported that the organization could use a rotating committee besides play-by-play announcer Ken Kal following Paul Woods’ retirement. The report identifies former Red Wings Chris Osgood and Danny DeKeyser as possible frontrunners, with Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Murphy another potential option.

Detroit has not announced a replacement or confirmed any candidate. The committee plan came from an unnamed source familiar with the situation, while the three names remain speculation rather than completed hires.

Why Replacing Woods Requires More Than Recognition

Woods brought rare continuity to Detroit’s radio broadcasts. He served as the club’s color analyst from 1987 through 2026 after playing 501 regular-season games for the Red Wings, according to the team’s tribute to its recently retired broadcaster.

His value extended beyond longevity. Kal credited Woods with explaining the game to listeners, combining knowledge, class, and humor during their 31 seasons together.

That history makes choosing one immediate successor difficult. A committee would let Detroit test different voices, accommodate television schedules, and learn which partnership fits Kal naturally without asking one newcomer to imitate Woods.

Osgood and Murphy are already known to the audience through their television work. DeKeyser offers a more recent player’s perspective after spending parts of 10 seasons on Detroit’s blue line, giving the potential group different generations and styles.

A Tigers Blueprint Could Shape the Decision

The reported approach resembles the Detroit Tigers’ broadcast structure. Former Tigers Andy Dirks and Dan Petry rotate through television and radio assignments, while Bobby Scales also works alongside radio play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson.

That model provides flexibility, but hockey radio creates a specific challenge. Analysts must communicate quickly without crowding the call, identify details listeners cannot see, and develop timing with a play-by-play partner over repeated games.

Detroit also must decide whether star power or chemistry matters more. Osgood’s championships and Murphy’s Hall of Fame résumé carry instant credibility, while DeKeyser could bring a fresher connection to the modern locker room and current style of play.

The names make sense, but availability could determine the rotation. Television obligations may prevent Osgood or Murphy from accepting a full radio schedule, which strengthens the case for sharing the assignment.

For fans, this decision will become much more noticeable once the season begins. Woods helped define the sound of Red Wings hockey for four decades, and even qualified replacements will need time to establish their own identity.

A committee could turn that transition into a season-long audition. That answer could matter throughout an already unsettled season for a franchise handling several transitions at once. If Detroit follows the reported plan, the most important result will not be which famous former player appears first, but who makes the unfamiliar booth sound comfortable again.