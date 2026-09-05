Red Wings’ Patient Second-Round Gamble Faces a Two-Year Clock

The Detroit Red Wings took a calculated risk by allowing Dylan James to complete four college seasons. Now the former second-round pick must prove that patience has produced an NHL player before his developmental window closes.

Detroit selected James No. 40 in the 2022 NHL draft but did not pressure him to leave North Dakota early. James said he wanted to return for his senior season, and the organization respected that choice despite the possibility of losing his signing rights.

The decision paid a dividend. He recorded a 21-11-32 scoring line in 40 games, then scored twice in his first two appearances with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

James Finally Found Another Offensive Level

James improved his point total during each of his four North Dakota seasons. His senior-year breakthrough arrived after a new coaching staff placed him on the power play for the first time in his college career.

That opportunity helped him build confidence at even strength, James told Detroit Hockey Now. His 21 goals more than doubled the nine he scored as a junior and transformed the profile of a prospect known primarily for defensive responsibility.

Detroit signed James to a two-year, entry-level contract in April. His brief Grand Rapids audition followed, providing an encouraging finish without offering enough evidence to establish his professional ceiling.

James already possesses several traits that can translate well. He skates well, kills penalties, pressures defenders on the forecheck and plays responsibly without the puck. Those qualities could eventually support a bottom-six role, even if his college scoring does not fully carry over.

Age Creates Urgency Other Prospects Avoid

James turns 23 in October, making him older than many players beginning their first AHL season. Carter Bear and Nate Danielson possess more developmental runway, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard already produced 44 points in Grand Rapids last year.

Detroit Hockey Now argued that James should be approaching NHL consideration by the end of his second AHL season. That is an analyst’s assessment, not an ultimatum issued by the Red Wings, but it accurately describes the compressed timeline created by four NCAA seasons.

James receives his next showcase at Detroit’s September 12-15 prospect tournament. The team’s official roster announcement highlighted his college production and two-goal AHL start, signaling that he enters the event as more than an anonymous depth player.

Tournament success would not guarantee an NHL job. It could earn James a stronger training-camp opportunity and help him separate from younger prospects who receive more attention.

The Red Wings’ patience allowed James to develop offense without disrupting an environment he valued. His task now is to show that the extra college year prepared him rather than delayed him.

If his finishing touch survives the transition to professional hockey, Detroit’s gamble may produce a trustworthy, inexpensive forward. If the offense disappears, his path could narrow quickly despite the useful details in his game.