Red Wings Cossa Trade Could Be Signal of Larkin Deal

Plenty of rumors have been making the rounds regarding a potential trade involving Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa.

Some unsubstantiated rumors hit social media earlier this week, claiming that Detroit had a deal in place with the Edmonton Oilers. A more credible rumor hit on Tuesday, as insider Kevin Weekes reported that the Utah Mammoth were hot on the trail of the Red Wings prospect.

In the event the Red Wings trade Cossa, it could be a precursor to a major deal, that is, Dylan Larkin heading out the door.

In particular, a Cossa trade could signal that the Red Wings are getting ready to deal Larkin to the Minnesota Wild.

Why the Wild specifically?

One of the pieces rumored to be part of the return for Larkin is another goaltending prospect, Jesper Wallstedt.

The difference between Wallstedt and Cossa is that Wallstedt is much further along in his development. The 23-year-old played 35 regular-season games this season, posting a 2.61 GAA and a .916 SV%.

The Wild rolled with Wallstedt in the playoffs, playing 10 games and sporting a 2.77 GAA and .909 SV%. Those numbers should look encouraging for the Red Wings. Detroit could go with a tandem of John Gibson and Wallstedt next season.

It’s worth pointing out that this year’s backup, Cam Talbot, is a UFA. Gibson, for his part, will be entering the final year of his contract. So, it seems much more reasonable for the Red Wings to eventually have Wallstedt as the starter with one of Trey Augustine or Michal Postava backing up.

Trading Cossa Doesn’t Make Sense for Red Wings Unless There’s Another Goalie

Overall, trading Cossa doesn’t make sense for the Red Wings at this point unless they have another goalie lined up.

Since Talbot won’t likely be back next season, the Red Wings could roll with Gibson and Cossa next season. The aim would be for Cossa to eventually take over the starting role in 2027-28, with one of the other two goalies also jumping to the NHL.

That’s why trading Cossa, without getting a goalie in return, could very well signal that the deal with the Wild is real. Of course, rumor has it that Detroit could work something else out with Vegas or Florida.

And one of those deals could also yield a Stanley Cup-winning goalie.

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Cossa Trade Could Signal Deal with Golden Knights

Assuming the Golden Knights could figure out a way to fit Larkin’s cap hit, Vegas could partially solve the Red Wings’ goalie issues by sending Stanley Cup-winning goalie Adin Hill to the Motor City.

Hill hasn’t played since Carter Hart officially took over the starting role this season. As such, Hill and his $6.25 million cap for the next six seasons are reportedly on the move. It’s not so much that the Golden Knights don’t want the 30-year-old. It’s that their cap situation makes keeping him complicated.

So, the Red Wings clearing one goalie prospect, irrespective of where Cossa goes, could give them room to add a proven winner like Hill.

It remains to be seen if Detroit will indeed unload Cossa this offseason. Otherwise, fans may just be getting caught up in the hype that is NHL rumor season.