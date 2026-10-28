Red Wings Trade Pitch Replaces Dylan Larkin With Capitals Veteran in 4-Man Deal

Dylan Larkin wants out of Detroit, and a new trade pitch aimed at the Red Wings would move the former captain to one of his approved destinations, the Washington Capitals for 10-year veteran center Pierre-Luc Dubois. But replacing Larkin with Dubois is just the start.

The trade proposal assembled and published on PuckGM would send Dubois, forward Andrew Cristall, defenseman Justin Holl and a 2027 third-round pick (originally belonging to the Anaheim Ducks) to Detroit. Washington would land Larkin plus, for good measure, a Detroit 2027 fifth-rounder.

In June, after a 10th consecutive season without a playoff berth, Larkin requested a trade, according to Sportsnet. He named only Florida, Minnesota and Vegas, according to The Associated Press. That list has since grown to 10 teams, according to The Athletic, with Washington among them.

Detroit is seeking value-now players, according to the Free Press. General manager Steve Yzerman has promised nothing.

“I cannot make any guarantees,” he said June 27, as quoted by Bleacher Report, referring to whether Larkin’s request would be granted.

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Trade Return

Larkin, 30, a Waterford, Michigan, native, has 278 goals and 649 points in 818 games. The Red Wings drafted him 15th overall in 2014. He scored a career-high 34 goals in 2025-26, according to The Hockey News.

His $8.7 million cap hit runs through 2030-31, with a full no-trade clause through 2027-28, according to PuckPedia.

Dubois, 28, was born in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec. Columbus drafted him in 2016, third overall, according to theScore. He has 171 goals and 260 assists across 632 games with four teams.

His best season came in 2024-25, when he scored 20 goals and 66 points, according to Sportsnaut. Injuries then limited him to 19 points in 29 games, according to Daily Faceoff. He carries an $8.5 million cap hit through 2030-31 and a no-movement clause through 2027-28.

Cristall, 21, is a Vancouver native listed at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, according to EliteProspects. Washington drafted the left wing 40th overall in 2023, and he scored 60 points in 72 AHL games, according to Daily Faceoff last season. He led the WHL with 132 points in 57 games, according to RotoWire in 2024-25. His $889,166 cap hit, according to PuckPedia runs through 2027-28. He has not yet made his NHL debut.

Holl, 34, is a 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman. Chicago drafted him 54th overall in 2010, and he won the Calder Cup in 2018, according to NHL.com with Toronto. Detroit once gave him a $10.2 million contract. Washington signed him in July for a $900,000 contract, according to PuckPedia. He scored twice in three games with the Capitals this month before heading back to Hershey, according to NHL.com.

Washington Capitals’ Dylan Larkin Upgrade at Center

Does any of that replace a 34-goal center? Start with the scoring rates. Larkin’s career mark is 0.80 points per game. Dubois sits at 0.68.

Dubois centered Washington’s second line in all 82 games in 2024-25, according to Sportsnaut. When illness sidelined him this month, Dylan Strome, Ilya Protas and Justin Sourdif were expected to cover the middle. Larkin would join that group as a center who scored 34 goals last season.

Detroit would shed $200,000 in cap hit and keep $16.941 million in space, according to PuckGM, while Washington would land $1.364 million over the $104 million ceiling. Both contracts expire in 2030-31.

By the numbers, the Capitals come out ahead on the ice and the Red Wings come out ahead on future assets.

The question left for Yzerman is simple — can a 28-year-old center, a prospect and a depth defenseman fill the space Larkin leaves behind?