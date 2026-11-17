Detroit Red Wings ownership has decided against trading Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Monday.

Larkin has not played since Detroit suspended him without pay on Oct. 29, and he is forfeiting $41,237 a day while the Wild still have not landed him.

Minnesota’s offer is believed to be Danila Yurov and three first-round picks, according to Sportsnet, and Detroit has not accepted it.

“I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don’t want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants,” Seravalli said Monday on “Oilers NOW” with Bob Stauffer. “And that seems like a really interesting way to go about business. But that’s the belief that I have at this moment in time.”

Seravalli also said Detroit has balked at Danila Yurov as the centerpiece of a return package.

Larkin Trade Request Timeline With the Red Wings

Larkin, 30, demanded a trade in June and named three acceptable destinations: the Wild, the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. He is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract ($8.7 million cap hit) with a no-trade clause, which is why his list matters. He lost the captaincy along the way, and general manager Steve Yzerman, with whom he had clashed, was fired July 15, according to NHL.com.

The list kept growing. The finished product is a 10-team list that includes no Canadian teams, but does include Minnesota, Vegas, Florida, Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey and Colorado.

By Oct. 29, his camp had run out of patience.

“Dylan’s had enough of the situation,” agent Pat Brisson said in a statement to ESPN. Larkin then left the team, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Larkin “no longer wants to be a Red Wing,” according to NHL.com.

Horcoff added that with the teams on Larkin’s list, “it’s difficult to get something done,” and that he is “prepared to wait as long as necessary.”

Minnesota Offers and the Larkin Trade List Standoff

So what is the holdup? Detroit wants Larkin to add six to eight more teams, reportedly including Montreal, Boston, Los Angeles and Buffalo, but Brisson has refused, drawing a “line in the sand,” according to Pro Hockey Rumors.

That leaves a thin market. “I think the challenge is a lot of those teams on that list can’t do it or aren’t doing it,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said Nov. 10. “So unless he’s willing to expand, I think we’re kind of stuck right now.”

Minnesota’s general manager is not tipping his hand. Asked about Yurov on Thursday, Bill Guerin neither confirmed nor denied the reported package. “I know there are reports out there that we’ve offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit,” Guerin said on WCCO Radio.

Larkin is not the only unresolved contract in Detroit. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a restricted free agent, remains unsigned and also wants a trade, according to NHL.com. His December 1 signing deadline is approaching, according to TSN. Friedman has said Horcoff is seeking a “big ask” for both players.

For now, Horcoff is waiting for a team on the list to get creative or for Larkin to open it up. Neither side has moved.