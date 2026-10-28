Red Wings Unexpected Dylan Larkin News Turns Heads Before Blackhawks Game

The drama over former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s trade request has taken a back seat over the past couple of weeks, as Detroit has won three of its last five games, including a road shootout defeat of the No. 3 team in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

But heads turned on Wednesday morning when Larkin was unexpectedly absent from the Red Wings’ practice, refocusing attention squarely on the 12-year veteran’s trade saga, even if in the end it turned out to be a false alarm.

Larkin’s initially unexplained absence caused a stir online with speculation that Larkin may have finally been dealt away. But according to coach Todd McLellan, who explained the situation following practice, Larkin was simply taking a “maintenance day,” and is fully expected to be in a Red Wings sweater and on the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, according to a report by MLive correspondent Ansar Khan.

But that report failed to quiet the trade talk, with a new report that the Red Wings may be planning to ship Larkin to a destination not on his approved list.

Kris Draper, the Detroit Red Wings’ assistant general manager, has been in the building for three of the Montreal Canadiens’ last four games, “scouting them relentlessly,” according to the Wednesday report by The Hockey News‘ Karine Hains.

Draper has also been spotted at Blues games. St. Louis isn’t on Larkin’s approved list either.

So why is Detroit looking at teams its own player won’t go to? Larkin asked out four months ago, and he’s still in Detroit.

The request became public June 4, when Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman first reported it. Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, phoned then-general manager Steve Yzerman shortly after the season ended, then followed up a week later with a short list of acceptable teams. Yzerman is gone now. The Red Wings fired him in July. Interim GM Shawn Horcoff is running the talks.

Larkin, 30, grew up in the Detroit area and has never worn another NHL sweater. The Red Wings drafted him 15th overall in 2014, made him captain in January 2021 and have missed the playoffs in each of the 10 seasons since 2016. He had 643 points in 808 games coming into this year, 10th in franchise history. His contract pays him an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31.

That approved list began with three teams, grew to four when Dallas joined, and reached 10 clubs near opening night, according to TSN. Florida, Minnesota, Vegas, Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey and Colorado made the cut. Every one is American. Montreal isn’t on there.

Dylan Larkin’s Fit With the Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have lacked a proven second-line center behind Nick Suzuki for years, according to The Hockey Writers‘ William Bourget, who sees Larkin’s speed, scoring and two-way game as the cure. Suzuki is hurt right now, and 23-year-old Oliver Kapanen has been playing first-line center in his absence.

The Canadiens have also tried to talk Larkin into waiving his no-trade clause, insider Frank Seravalli reported.

The Bell Centre crowd may have changed the conversation. Fans there serenaded Larkin during a Red Wings visit.

“In my opinion, it’s the best atmosphere in hockey, and they’re knowledgeable, and they love their team,” Larkin said, according to Sportsnet‘s Eric Engels. Seravalli wonders whether that night softened him.

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Price and the St. Louis Blues

Whatever Larkin decides, Horcoff has set the cost. He wants two A-quality prospects, an NHL-ready top-nine forward and a first-round pick, according to TSN‘s Darren Dreger.

Montreal can build toward that. Bourget floated Michael Hage, Kapanen and a pick, with defensemen David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom as add-ons. Hains pegged Kapanen and Engstrom (who took Arber Xhekaj’s lineup spot Tuesday) as the likeliest targets for Draper’s scouting. Seravalli noted that Montreal reportedly offered Columbus two NHL forwards, an NHL defenseman, a first-round pick and a conditional pick for Kirill Marchenko, and he expects a bigger bid for Larkin.

One wrinkle — Detroit and Montreal share the Atlantic Division, and Seravalli says the Red Wings would rather not feed a rival.

St. Louis is murkier. No report has named a single Blues asset Detroit wants, and Larkin would have to add them to his list before any talk mattered.