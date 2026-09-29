What Do Red Wings Want for Dylan Larkin? NHL Insider Reveals Trade Demand

The Detroit Red Wings’ reported asking price for disgruntled ex-captain Dylan Larkin is not draft picks, prospects or cap relief. It is, apparently, another Dylan Larkin — at least according to one prominent NHL insider.

Sportsnet hockey insider Frank Seravalli said Monday that one NHL general manager involved in discussions with Detroit described the club’s trade demand as a “younger version of Dylan Larkin.”

The description, quoted Tuesday by NHL Rumour Report, fits the broader picture around a player Detroit has no obligation to move quickly, despite Larkin’s trade request and even as the homegrown 11-year veteran’s availability for Friday’s season opener against the Rangers remains unsettled. Seravalli’s reported Larkin trade asking price was as direct as it was impractical.

Larkin, 30, remains under contract for five more seasons at an $8.7 million average annual value and holds a no-trade clause. He requested a trade in the offseason, but Detroit’s public position has not changed, namely that the club will make the decision it believes serves its interests.

“I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met,” then-general manager Steve Yzerman said in June. Detroit has not guaranteed a trade for its longtime first-line center, but the Red Wings have since moved on from Yzerman, not Larkin.

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: FORWARDS Player # Pos Sh Ht Wt Born / Birthplace Mason Appleton 22 C R 6’2″ 193 Jan 15, 1996 • Green Bay, WI, USA Viktor Arvidsson 33 LW R 5’10” 181 Apr 8, 1993 • Skellefteå, SWE Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 28 RW R 6’1″ 205 Oct 5, 2005 • Oslo, NOR J.T. Compher 37 LW R 6’0″ 192 Apr 8, 1995 • Northbrook, IL, USA Andrew Copp 18 C L 6’1″ 200 Jul 8, 1994 • Ann Arbor, MI, USA Nate Danielson 29 C R 6’2″ 196 Sep 27, 2004 • Red Deer, AB, CAN Alex DeBrincat 93 RW R 5’8″ 177 Dec 18, 1997 • Farmington Hills, MI, USA Emmitt Finnie 58 C L 6’2″ 196 Jun 27, 2005 • Lethbridge, AB, CAN Marco Kasper 92 C L 6’1″ 203 Apr 8, 2004 • Innsbruck, AUT Keegan Kolesar 55 RW R 6’2″ 218 Apr 8, 1997 • Brandon, MB, CAN Dylan Larkin 71 C L 6’1″ 198 Jul 30, 1996 • Waterford, MI, USA Carter Mazur 34 LW R 6’1″ 200 Mar 28, 2002 • Jackson, MI, USA Michael Rasmussen 27 C L 6’6″ 220 Apr 17, 1999 • Surrey, BC, CAN Lucas Raymond 23 LW R 5’11” 188 Mar 28, 2002 • Gothenburg, SWE

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: DEFENSEMEN Player # Pos Sh Ht Wt Born / Birthplace Jacob Bernard-Docker 25 D R 6’1″ 190 Jun 30, 2000 • Canmore, AB, CAN Ben Chiarot 8 D L 6’3″ 224 May 9, 1991 • Hamilton, ON, CAN Justin Faulk 72 D R 6’0″ 209 Mar 20, 1992 • South St. Paul, MN, USA Albert Johansson 20 D L 6’0″ 200 Jan 4, 2001 • Karlstad, SWE Anton Johansson 42 D R 6’4″ 203 Jun 10, 2004 • Stockholm, SWE Axel Sandin-Pellikka 44 D R 6’0″ 189 Mar 11, 2005 • Gallivare, SWE Moritz Seider 53 D R 6’4″ 211 Apr 6, 2001 • Zell, DEU William Wallinder 54 D L 6’5″ 210 Jul 28, 2002 • Solleftea, SWE

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: GOALIES Player # Pos Ca Ht Wt Born / Birthplace John Gibson 36 G L 6’3″ 209 Jul 14, 1993 • Pittsburgh, PA, USA Daniil Tarasov 80 G L 6’5″ 204 Mar 27, 1999 • Novokuznetsk, RUS

Why Larkin Trade Talks Remain at a Standstill

The reported “younger Larkin” demand is revealing because it gives a powerful clue as to why there has been no progress in Larkin trade discussions. Teams seeking a 30-year-old top-line center typically want to add him to an established contender. Teams with a younger, comparable center generally do not want to trade that player away.

There are cap complications, too. Larkin’s reported list of acceptable destinations has expanded from its original short version, but the clubs most often connected to him are contenders with limited financial flexibility. His no-trade protection means Detroit cannot simply auction him to the highest bidder.

Larkin produced a career-best 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last season, and the Red Wings have said repeatedly that they are a better team with him in the lineup. Larkin remains Detroit’s No. 1 center, notwithstanding the trade request and the team’s decision to strip him of the captain’s “C” on his sweater.

Injury Clouds Larkin’s Opening-Night Availability

Larkin’s more immediate issue is an upper-body injury suffered during off-ice training shortly before camp opened. Detroit has not identified the specific body part affected, and Larkin missed the first week of camp as well as all four preseason games.

He has progressed from there. Larkin returned to full-team practices last week and skated again Monday, but he remained an extra rather than taking a regular line. He did receive some reps alongside Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, a notable sign of on-ice progress but not a declaration of readiness.

“He looked like he’s had some time off, and he needs to skate a little bit more,” coach Todd McLellan said after Monday’s practice.

Then came the next checkpoint. Ansar Khan of MLive reported that Larkin was scheduled to see a doctor Monday and that McLellan still was unsure whether he would be ready to play Friday.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported that Larkin was still practicing as an extra and not occupying a regular line.

As of early Tuesday afternoon Eastern time, no public practice report from Detroit’s beat writers had established whether Larkin skated, moved onto a set line or received clearance following the doctor visit.

So far, he has been ruled out of all four preseason games. But Detroit has not rushed Larkin toward a game after zero preseason appearances. Friday remains possible, but perhaps not likely.