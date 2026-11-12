Red Wings’ Rumored Dylan Larkin Trade Haul Draws Pointed Response From Wild GM

One NHL general manager is being mum about what he has offered the Detroit Red Wings for center Dylan Larkin.

There are rumors aplenty regarding potential offers and trade packages for Larkin. As for Bill Guerin, he is staying tight-lipped about the situation.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com shared that the Minnesota Wild general manager said during an appearance on WCCO Radio’s “The Chad Hartman Show” when discussing forward Danila Yurov, “Hey, look, I know there are reports out there that we have offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit.”

Per Contsonika, the response came “…Thursday when a radio host advised him not to trade Yurov.”

Bill Guerin Leaves Speculation Open Regarding Red Wings Center

Yurov has been reportedly named as part of the trade package to acquire Larkin, but Guerin rightfully isn’t showing his hand.

Why would he?

There is nothing to gain, even if he implied who he placed into the potential trade offer. If Guerin shared a single iota of a detail, that would only have negative ramifications for a very good Minnesota Wild team.

This shouldn’t be limited to Guerin. Every general manager on Dylan Larkin’s trade list would likely talk about potential trades in a similar way. The only thing fans have to go on is that Guerin had at least talked to Detroit.

That isn’t much to go on. General managers inquire about players any time one is reportedly on the trade block or seeking a trade.

Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff Holds Firm On Dylan Larkin

On Nov. 10, Cotsonika shared that “Horcoff said it was “status quo” with center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson.”

As with Guerin refusing to give details regarding his offer, Horcoff is right to stand firm and wait for the best offer. That won’t change, even if the circumstances regarding where the Red Wings stand in the Atlantic Division may.

Detroit is 7-9-3, with 17 points, and is in last place in the Atlantic. But it is way too early in the season to count them out. They are five points behind the Florida Panthers, who hold the second wild-card spot in the early-season playoff race.

If Detroit hangs around the contending teams, they would without a doubt want a player who could help them win now. Should they fall out of contention early, they could go with the long game.

Whether they ultimately strike a deal with Bill Guerin remains to be seen. Ditto for whether Danila Yurov will be part of that deal.

Detroit Will Get Deeper, Regardless Of Final Trade Package

The obvious pro for a player like Yurov is that he would join a core of young full-time NHLers with a lot of upside. But one could say the same if Horcoff saw Detroit falling out of contention and went with a futures package with players on the cusp of joining the NHL ranks.

Should the Red Wings get back on track and work their way up the Atlantic without Larkin? That is when a player or two who could help the team immediately may become the greatest possibility.

Right now, it is pure speculation, and Bill Guerin made sure it stayed that way from his end.