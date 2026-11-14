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Ex-Red Wings Head Coach Scotty Bowman Reveals How to Build a Successful Team

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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 13: Head Coach Scotty Bowman (L) and Brett Hull (R) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrate with the Stanley Cup in the locker-room after eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes during game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won 3-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/NHLI)

Former Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman revealed how to build a successful team and locker room culture. Bowman emphasized the importance of a strong core group of players and a leader who leads by example.

Bowman is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in NHL history. He always got the best of his players and did not shy away from experimenting with his lineup.

One of Bowman’s most famous lineup changes saw Sergei Fedorov move from center to defense. While that move may have seemed odd, Fedorov thrived whenever he was asked to play the position.

Bowman shared insights from his Hall of Fame coaching career, which could hopefully serve current coaches well.

Ex-Red Wings Head Coach Scotty Bowman Reveals How to Build a Successful Team

Detroit Red Wings v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Six
GettyPITTSBURGH – JUNE 04: Consultant Scotty Bowman of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in game six of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena on June 4, 2008 in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania. The Red Wings defeated the Penguins 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup Finals 4 games to 2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman revealed that building a strong team identity requires multiple elements.

According to Bowman, the head coach must be confident in the players’ ability to run the team and not solely depend on his guidance.

“The coach has to have the confidence to let the players pretty well run team. Not your young players that are coming in. But this is the hardest thing to get now, because there’s 32 teams,” Bowman told Ice Hockey Systems.

“You have to get a core of players that are high end, that work together, and are gonna be able to help players below them. And the best teams are the ones where the core could be as many as five or six if you were lucky. You could have three or four experienced players that could really keep the ship the right way, and you can’t force a person to do it,” Bowman said.

 

Bowman Says Building a Strong Team Culture Takes Time

While Bowman has been successful with his team building over the years, he made it clear that it takes time.

The former Red Wings coach acknowledged the lack of patience that comes with professional sports as a whole. He noted that the team chemistry evolves over time and can only be achieved when players are together for a long period of time.

Bowman’s legendary Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings rosters are a perfect example. They had the leadership of Steve Yzerman, the chemistry of the famous ‘Russian Five’ line, and plenty of depth. As a result, Detroit was able to attract several veteran players nearing the end of their respective careers. Those players included the likes of Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, and Dominik Hasek.

“It evolves in time. That’s the biggest problem, you know? You can’t parachute players in from another team because they were successful and say, ‘Well, you’re going to run this team.’ Doesn’t work that way. The way it is, they sort of have to grow as a group together,” Bowman told Ice Hockey Systems.

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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