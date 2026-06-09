Red Wings Top Goalie Prospect Linked to Central Division Club

The Detroit Red Wings have the NHL’s biggest trade candidate in star center Dylan Larkin. However, Larkin is not the only trade candidate on the Red Wings, as top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa has been in the rumor mill since the completion of the 2025-26 season.

With the Red Wings having two more promising young goalies in Trey Augustine and Michal Postava, questions about Cossa’s future in Detroit have been continuing to come up. It is fair to argue that the 2021 first-round pick could use a change of scenery, as he is simply not getting a real chance on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.

Now, with Cossa’s future in Detroit looking murky, he is generating interest from an NHL club in the Central Division.

Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Generating Interest From Utah Mammoth

In a recent post on X, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes provided some updates on the trade market. Among the notes that the NHL insider provided was that the Utah Mammoth are one of the teams that is interested in Cossa.

“Per sources, some nuggets for you fans; I’m told G Cossa could be on the move with @utahmammoth among the interested clubs,” Weekes wrote.

When looking at the Mammoth’s current roster, it is not too difficult to understand why they are interested in acquiring Cossa from the Red Wings. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) for them, while Karel Vejmelka has had his struggles as the Mammoth’s No. 1 goalie. Due to this, it would make all the sense in the world for the Mammoth to add a young goalie with a ton of potential like Cossa.

If the Mammoth acquired Cossa from the Red Wings, he could form a solid tandem with Vejmelka at a minimum. Yet, if Cossa tapped into his potential with the Mammoth, he could very well compete for their starting goalie job as soon as next season.

With the Mammoth needing a goalie of the future, it would make a lot of sense for them to bring in a former first-round pick like Cossa. The 6-foot-6 goaltender has the potential to become a high-impact goalie at the NHL level, and he could blossom into just that with a fresh start in Utah.

Which Other Teams Could Be Interested in Red Wings’ Cossa?

With Cossa being a young goalie with a lot of potential, it is clear that the Mammoth are not the only team interested in him. A few other teams that would make a lot of sense as suitors for Cossa include the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers.

It is going to be interesting to see what the Red Wings end up doing with Cossa this summer. Based on Weekes’ report, the Mammoth are one of the teams that fans should keep an eye on in the sweepstakes. He would have the potential to be a very good addition to their roster, but time will tell if they end up being the lucky team that lands him from here.