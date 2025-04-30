Red Wings GM Fires Back at Captain Over His Brash Comments

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has responded to Dylan Larkin’s comments.

After the Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year, Larkin called out Yzerman for not doing anything at the deadline. Now, after his comments at his year-end media availability, Yzerman fired back at Larkin.

“It’s been talked about since the trade deadline,” Yzerman said. “Obviously, I’ve addressed Dylan’s comments directly with Dylan, and I will not elaborate on that in this room. If Dylan wants to share what I had to say with him, he’s more than welcome to.”

After Yzerman said he wouldn’t get into it, he did take a small shot at Larkin. Larkin claimed the morale in the room went down after no trade, and Yzerman says the star players should’ve been pumping up the morale and helping the team win, which they didn’t.

“Did I get a lot of feedback, or any feedback for that matter, on our morale taking a dip? No, I didn’t. I will say I’m counting on our best players, our leaders, to give us a little bit of a morale boost, that is what they are paid for and that is the expectation for them,” Yzerman said.

Yzerman has been the Red Wings’ general manager since 2019.

Dylan Larkin Calls Out Red Wings’ GM

After Detroit failed to make the playoffs, Larkin called out Yzerman for the lack of moves.

Larkin felt like the Red Wings could’ve made the playoffs had they made a move and he was frustrated that Yzerman didn’t make any major trade.

“It was hard that we didn’t do anything,” Larkin said. “And then I felt the group kind of — we didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline and guys were kind of down about it. It’d be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice, and maybe a morale boost as well.”

Larkin is the Red Wings’ captain and completed the second year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal. He recorded 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 82 games last season.

Yzerman Wanted His Best Players to Step Up

Detroit was in the running for the playoffs but didn’t make a major move at the deadline.

After the Red Wings failed to make the postseason, Yzerman says he doesn’t have any regrets as he felt his team’s best players needed to be better.

“We’re prepared to use our draft picks, we’re prepared to use our prospects,” Yzerman said. “We’re prepared to use any player, for that matter, in a trade that makes us better and helps us in our timeline to get better. And ultimately be a team that not only make the playoffs but compete for a Stanley Cup…

“I would point out two teams, in Montreal and St. Louis, who at the trade deadline were sitting outside of a playoff spot. Neither team did anything,” Yzerman added. “They both ended up making the playoffs, and are playing very well at this time, led by their best players.”

The Red Wings finished with a record of 39-35-8.