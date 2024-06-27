Red Wings Chasing Lightning’s Captain & Ducks’ Goalie: Report

The Detroit Red Wings are showing interest in signing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and trading for Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson as the NHL free agency period approaches, according to reports emerging on June 26.

TSN’s Chris Johnston appeared on TSN Insider Trading on June 26 and the insider reported that the Red Wings are creating salary cap space to make a substantial offer for Stamkos.

“One I would keep an eye on is the Detroit Red Wings who have freed up money with the Jake Walman trade they made this week,” Johnston said. “The belief is they are one of the ones lining up to take a run at (Stamkos) if he hits the open market.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Detroit is engaged in discussions with Anaheim regarding Gibson in a potential offseason trade for the netminder.

“Word is Anaheim actively trying to trade goalie John Gibson,” Pagnotta wrote on X on June 26. “He has a 10-team no-trade list. Sounds like Detroit and another club have been engaged in talks (Anaheim).”

PuckPedia projects the Red Wings to enter the offseason with $31.8 million in cap space but only 13 players under contract.

Red Wings to fight Predators for Steven Stamkos

The recent trade of Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks has intensified speculation about Detroit’s intentions regarding adding players via free agency.

The Wings traded Walman to the NHL-worst Sharks on June 25 along with a 2nd-round pick in exchange for “future considerations.” The move helped Detroit clear cap space ahead of free agency. The Red Wings removed Walman’s $3.4 million from their books.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN mentioned that several teams are eager to talk to Stamkos and his agent, Don Meehan. That, however, will only have an impact on the veteran’s future if he hits the open market on July 1. LeBrun mentioned the Nashville Predators in particular as a contender to fight Detroit for Stamkos.

“Teams are lining up, hoping to talk to Steven Stamkos and his agent, Don Meehan, come Monday when the market opens,” LeBrun said. “Tampa is going to have to change their offer and that still can happen between now and Monday. Among those teams I am told is the Nashville Predators.”

Stamkos just completed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Lightning. The captain scored 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points in 79 games during the 2023-24 season.

Evolving Hockey projects Stamkos to sign a four-year, $8.7 million deal whether that’s in Tampa Bay or elsewhere. On the other hand, The Athletic projects the forward to sign a contract with a slightly lower $8.4 million AAV.

Detroit’s Interest in John Gibson

In addition to pursuing Stamkos, the Red Wings are also targeting Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson to bolster their net rotation.

Detroit general manager Steven Yzerman spoke to reporters ahead of the draft and revealed the franchise’s priority of adding a third goaltender.

“We will look at the goalie market, and if something makes sense for us to do that we think improves us, whether that be via trade or free agency, we’re not opposed to doing that,” Yzerman said.

The Ducks are open to trading Gibson, who has a 10-team no-trade clause, according to Pagnotta. For this trade to go through, however it shapes and whoever it includes, Gibson would need to leave Detroit outside that list.

Gibson is coming off a rather bad season in 2023-24. He started 44 games and appeared in two other matches in relief. Gibson finished the season posting a .888 save percentage and allowed 3.54 goals against on average.

As things stand, the Red Wings already have two goalies under contract for the 2024-25 season Alex Lyon and Ville Husso. Those two, however, will enter free agency on July 2025.