Todd McLellan Makes Strong Statement About Red Wings After Jets Loss

Todd McLellan once again had strong words about the Detroit Red Wings following their loss on Sunday to the Winnipeg Jets.

When the Wings lost to the New York Rangers on Friday, McLellan let everyone know his frustrations. That wasn’t the case on Sunday, despite the Red Wings failing to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

That said, Detroit showed fight after allowing three power-play goals in Sunday’s loss and ended up losing 3-2. McLellan noticed and shared another blunt but encouraging message.

Via Dave Hogg of NHL.com, McLellan said, “Our guys are (expletive) when they are down, but they aren’t digging graves, they are trying to dig themselves out of a hole. Even at the end, we had the puck on (Raymond’s) stick. It just wouldn’t go in.”

Todd McLellan Praises Detroit Red Wings Despite Loss

Few NHL teams could navigate the turmoil Detroit has faced, dating back to June when it became known that ex-captain Dylan Larkin asked for a trade. Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager a month later, and the Red Wings still haven’t found a long-term replacement.

Detroit is now facing uncertainty with blueliner Simon Edvinsson, while Larkin and third-year center Marco Kasper have been banged up with injuries.

So when they fell into a 3-0 hole after getting shut out in their previous contest, folding would have been easy. Instead, Detroit finally got on the board at the 16:52 mark of the second period when newcomer Viktor Arvidsson scored.

Little Caesars Arena erupted not even 10 minutes later when Emmitt Finnie drilled one home at 4:56 in the third to bring the Red Wings within one. Momentum swung in their favor, and winger Lucas Raymond nearly knocked one past Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner to tie it, but came up short.

Without a doubt, the Red Wings showed fight. Therefore, they deserve praise from a head coach who was forced to make last-second adjustments to the lineup with Kasper out.

Detroit’s Loss Is Something To Build On

The Red Wings have yet to hold a lead through six periods. But their last 25 minutes proved they could compete with such a decimated lineup.

Detroit has improved its 5-on-5 play in the early going, and they have been aggressive. Through two games, the Red Wings won 57.1 percent of their faceoffs, landed 54 body checks, and have been involved in multiple fights.

This team is carrying an edge it lacked in 2025-26. With 82 more games on the slate, that can change. But all signs point to a more rugged, defense-first group in the early stages. That kind of play will keep the Red Wings in games — especially if they improve their penalty kill.

Red Wings Must Get Consistent In Scoring

Scoring remains the glaring weakness. It took nearly 37 minutes for Detroit to score on Sunday. Add in Friday night’s loss to the Rangers, and they went almost five periods without a goal.

Larkin, regardless of his current reputation in Detroit, would remedy that issue. So would Edvinsson, who is a brewing playmaker from the blue line. Kasper could also find his groove at any moment, as he did in 2024-25.

Still, Arvidsson and Finnie are solid scorers, and they stepped up. Michael-Brandsegg Nygard is showing flashes, with nine shots on goal. Brandsegg-Nygard also finished with a point on Sunday when he assisted on Finnie’s goal.

Alex DeBrincat can score, Andrew Copp is a fair playmaker, and Raymond can post 50+ assists per year. The Wings have enough firepower to get it together this week, and the fight they showed that Todd McLellan praised in Sunday’s loss proves it.