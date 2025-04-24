Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring $45.5 Million Defenseman in 4-Player Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs and could be aggressive this offseason in shaking up their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues in a four-player blockbuster in the offseason.

Red Wings acquire:

Blues acquire:

Justin Holl

Michael Rasmussen

2025 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Detroit would acquire a star defenseman and a good NHL forward. In exchange, the Red Wings would deal Holl, a young NHL forward, and a pick.

Detroit would acquire Faulk, who would help stabilize the blue line. The veteran defenseman has two years left on his five-year, $45.5 million deal. He would be a top-two pairing for the Red Wings. With the Blues this season, he recorded 4 goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 78 games.

Detroit would also acquire Texier, who has one year left on his two-year, $4.2 million deal. Texier would be a bottom-six forward for the Red Wings. He recorded 6 goals and 5 assists for 11 points in 31 games.

In return, the Red Wings would give a third-round pick and Holl, who can help replace Faulk. Holl recorded 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points in 73 games this season. He has one year left on his three-year, 10.2 million deal.

Detroit would also trade Rasmussen, who was drafted ninth overall in 2017. Rasmussen would be the focal point of the trade as he has three years left on his deal, earning $3.2 million per season. Rasmussen recorded 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 77 games.

Red Wings Captain Calls Out GM

Detroit failed to make the playoffs, which was the ninth-straight season they failed to do so.

After failing to make the playoffs, at the year-end press conference, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin called out his general manager, Steve Yzerman. Larkin felt like Yzerman should have made a move to improve the roster in the offseason, but that didn’t happen.

“We didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it. So it’d be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and a morale boost as well,” Larkin said in his year-end availability on April 19.

Perhaps Yzerman and Detroit will be aggressive in the offseason, looking to add to their core and hoping to snap their playoff drought.

Red Wings Confident in Group

Despite Detroit failing to make the playoffs, the Red Wings remain confident in their group.

The Red Wings feel like they have a good core to build around that is young and is ready to compete.

“You grow up playing hockey, and you play to win stuff,” said Lucas Raymond. “Whether that’s a pewee tournament or whatever it is, you’re always used to playing those games. Obviously, not being able to do that is frustrating. It’s not fun at all. I think I speak for everyone when I say that. Everyone is very determined to change that and take that next step very soon.”

The Red Wings finished the year with a record of 39-35-8 and missed the playoffs by five points.