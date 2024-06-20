Red Wings Trade Proposal Sends Ducks’ Trevor Zegras to Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings could be a serious candidate to trade for disgruntled Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, according to an analyst “realistic trade idea.”

Max Bultman of The Athletic shared his idea while answering questions from readers on a June 19 mailbag. The original question, submitted by reader Hunter G., asked Bultman for “one realistic trade you would make in a heartbeat.”

“We can debate what’s realistic, but one trade idea I’ve kicked around in my head would be dealing the 15th pick and a defense prospect (William Wallinder? Albert Johansson?) to Anaheim for Trevor Zegras,” Bultman answered.

“I know Zegras is a divisive player, but even after a down year, I see a highly creative 23-year-old forward with two 60-plus point seasons already on his resume.”

Zegras, 23, has played 211 NHL games over four seasons racking up 154 points (55 goals, 99 assists). The forward was limited to 31 games in 2024 (ankle injury) scoring 15 points. However, he has recorded two 60-plus point seasons in the NHL.

“Yes, he has some flaws in his game,” Bultman wrote, “but some players’ offensive output can outweigh deficiencies. Zegras clears that bar.”

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras’ Upside & Availability

Zegras scored 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games as a rookie in 2021-22. He finished second in the Calder Trophy award voting, and he still boasts a huge upside.

The forward scored 65 points in his second season and completed back-to-back 23-goal scoring campaigns in 2023, his third year in the NHL. Through 211 regular-season games, Zegras has totaled 55 goals and 154 points for an average of 0.72 points per game.

Zegras is under contract for two more seasons. He boasts a cap hit of $5.75 million through the end of the 2025-26 campaign, making him a controllable asset.

“He’s young, a proven playmaker, signed for two more seasons, and there probably won’t be a better buy-low opportunity on him than right now,” Bultman wrote.

The analyst, however, thinks that Detroit General Manager Steve Yzerman might not entertain the idea.

“The biggest hurdle in calling it realistic, for me, is whether Steve Yzerman will really be interested in trading for a player who his long-time right-hand man, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek, is trading away,” Bultman wrote.”

While relationships within the sport can make it easier to complete trades, Bultman worries about how much trust Yzerman would have in buying an asset that Verbeek is dangling so openly.

“I’m exploring all of it,” Verbeek told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on June 3 regarding how he will approach the trade market and free agency.

LeBrun added that the Ducks are open to dealing Zegras away if the offer is good enough.

“Verbeek would not comment on that, but other league sources suggest the Ducks are listening on him and would consider moving him in the right deal,” LeBrun wrote.

Red Wings’ Potential Need for Forwards

The Red Wings might need forward reinforcements as they face the possible departures of key players at the forward position. That could make exploring a trade for Zegras even more interesting for Detroit.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggested on a June 18 podcast episode Patrick Kane’s possible interest in returning to the Rangers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“He felt like when he got to New York and was hurt that he tried to do his best but that he sort of disappointed them,” Seravalli said.

Kane signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings, appearing in 50 games and scoring 20 goals and 27 assists in 2024.

Additionally, fellow forward David Perron will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Perron completed a two-year contract with Detroit with a cap hit of $4.75 million. He played 76 games in 2024 scoring 17 goals and making 30 assists.

The forward expressed his desire to stay with the Red Wings during his end-of-season availability, stating on April 18, “There’s no reason at this point to think about anywhere else or anything else. I hope it works out,” Perron stated.