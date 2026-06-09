Bob Stauffer: ‘Mike Babcock is 100% the Edmonton Oilers’ Guy’

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer said that beleaguered NHL head coach Mike Babcock is “100% the Edmonton Oilers’ guy.”

Reports on Monday emerged that the Oilers were talking to Babcock about becoming the team’s next head coach. These reports seemingly came out of nowhere, as Babcock has not coached in the NHL since he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season.

He then got a job with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 to be their head coach, but was forced to resign after he was accused of harboring a toxic work environment, including multiple players confirming he forced them to open up their phones’ photo folders and show him what pictures they had on their devices.

Despite the controversy, however, Stauffer said it’s essentially a done deal that Babcock will be Edmonton’s next head coach.

Bob Stauffer Confirms Mike Babcock Close to Becoming Next Oilers’ Coach

Speaking on the Oilers Now podcast, Stauffer confirmed that Babcock is close to being named the next head coach in Edmonton.

“I’m not going to bull you. I’m going to tell you exactly the way it is, okay? 100% Mike Babcock is the Edmonton Oilers’ guy,” Stauffer said.

“From ownership, to management, to the players, he is the selection for the Edmonton Oilers hockey club.”

Stauffer confirmed that Babcock has met Oilers owner Daryl Katz, with the Oilers’ best players, and with Oilers president Jeff Jackson and general manager Stan Bowman. They all like Babcock and want him to lead their team in 2026-27 and beyond.

“It’s more than interest. I’m here to tell you he’s their guy. He’s their choice,” Stauffer said. “You don’t have to agree with it. You don’t have to like it. But we’re going to tell you the way it is.

“From the top down, Babcock’s their guy. It’s that simple. He’s going to be — assuming there’s no complications carrying forward here with the NHL — Mike Babcock will be the next head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s inevitable.”

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Mike Babcock Must Be Cleared by the NHL

As Stauffer noted, Babcock must be cleared by the NHL to take the Oilers’ head coaching job due to what happened in Columbus.

While he will likely get clearance, it won’t be without a fight from the NHLPA, who are reportedly not in favor of Babcock returning to the league to coach after what happened with the Blue Jackets over the phone controversy.

In the end, though, it will be up to the NHL, including commissioner Gary Bettman, to make the decision, and all signs are pointing to yes.

This is no doubt going to be a controversial hire given what happened at Babcock’s last two stops in Columbus and Toronto.

But he did win the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, and he went to the Stanley Cup Finals with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003. Babcock is also 12th all-time in NHL coaching wins with 700 on the dot.

When Babcock’s name started floating around on Monday, many Oilers fans were wondering if it was April Fool’s and they didn’t get the memo. But it’s not April Fool’s. This is for real, and if Stauffer is correct, Babcock is going to be the Oilers’ next head coach.