Darnell Nurse Is About as Untradeable as It Gets

There has been plenty of chatter over the last week or so regarding Edmonton Oilers blueliner Darnell Nurse. In particular, reports have emerged citing that the club is looking to move on from him this summer.

However, trading the 31-year-old is far easier said than done.

Two things stand in the way of Darnell Nurse suiting up with a new team in 2026-27. First, there is the massive contract hanging over this entire situation like a dark rain cloud.

The Oilers defenseman has four more years left on his deal at $9.25 million against the cap. That’s hardly chump change. And it pretty much deters any team from wanting to acquire him. Very few teams, and certainly not many contenders, have the cap space to add such an onerous contract.

The other thing that gets in the way is his full no-movement clause. 2026-27 is the final year in which Nurse will have such a clause in his contract. The following season, the full no-trade clause reverts to a 10-team no-trade list.

And that’s where insider Elliotte Friedman believes Edmonton could sort of strongarm Darnell Nurse. In Friday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman explored the possibility of the Oilers going to Nurse and asking him to work with them in orchestrating a deal.

If Nurse refuses to cooperate, the organization will wait one more year and then trade him to whatever team will take him the following season.

As such, the former first-round pick has an opportunity to find a destination of his liking. The flipside would otherwise be going to wherever the Oilers find a willing trade partner.

Darnell Nurse Upset about Word Getting Out

One of the things that Friedman also noted was the fact that Darnell Nurse was upset about word getting out regarding the team asking him to waive his no-trade clause last season.

According to the rumors, the Oilers asked Nurse if he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause after the end of last season. The blueliner refused, citing that he was to stay in Edmonton.

Word of the situation, unfortunately, got out. That’s a situation that upset Nurse, creating a rift between him and the organization.

The Oilers could very well revisit the same situation this summer, if they haven’t already. Given the way things are going, Darnell Nurse might be more cooperative this offseason.

What to read next:

Options Somewhat Limited for Oilers

Make no mistake. Darnell Nurse is a solid NHL defenseman. Several teams wouldn’t mind having him in their everyday lineup.

But it’s the cap hit that makes things difficult for the Oilers. Finding a team that’s willing to take on his full cap hit has proven to be a major challenge.

Moreover, the chatter suggests that the Oilers are unwilling to retain any salary in a potential trade. That situation makes a move that much more difficult. While not impossible, the best options for Nurse might be a rebuilding team like the San Jose Sharks.

The question lies in whether Nurse would be willing to accept a trade to a team like San Jose.

The worst-case scenario at this point would be one more year of Darnell Nurse in Edmonton before the Oilers find a team, any team, willing to take on his contract, even if it meant not getting much of anything in return.