Oilers Expected to Trade Away $4.3 Million Veteran Forward

The Edmonton Oilers and general manager Stan Bowman have a positional logjam to sort out. Following the move to re-sign Colton Dach to a two-year, $2.4 million contract, Edmonton now has 15 NHL-ready forwards. The Oilers, however, are expected to have just 13 of these players officially on the roster to start the 2026-27 season.

Bowman and new head coach Mike Babcock will have to figure out which forwards to part with in the near future. Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson recently went through the most likely scenarios regarding Edmonton’s offense. According to the reporter, the Oilers could opt to start the upcoming campaign with Mathieu Joseph as the healthy extra and Dach in the AHL. The 23-year-old forward does not need to pass through waivers.

Nevertheless, Matheson believes that Edmonton needs Dach’s physicality on its fourth line. Because of this, the reporter claims that “there’s a better chance” the Oilers and Bowman opt to trade away Mattias Janmark instead. The veteran forward is about to enter the final season of his three-year, $4.3 million ($1.4 million AAV) contract.

Offloading Janmark would ease the team’s positional logjam and free up extra funds. According to PuckPedia.com, the Edmonton Oilers have just under $5 million in projected cap space with a full roster. Janmark was limited to just 43 total appearances in 2025-26 due to a nagging shoulder injury. Due to eventual surgery, the veteran has not played since February 25.

Edmonton Oilers Could Package Mattias Janmark in Bigger Trade

The Edmonton Oilers would likely not receive a significant package in return for Janmark. That is likely not necessarily the goal for Bowman, though. Along with easing the logjam and creating cap space, the Oilers should be able to get a mid-level draft pick for the veteran. This could be helpful as The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler previously ranked Edmonton as having the 30th-best prospect pool in the NHL.

Bowman and the Oilers could also package Janmark along with another player (or two) to help acquire a significant forward. Heavy.com’s Cole Shelton recently explored this particular scenario. Edmonton has also been linked with targeting a fringe NHL forward to potentially move up and down from the AHL in 2026-27.

It was recently revealed that the Oilers could target highly rated Carolina Hurricanes youngster Felix Unger Sörum in this scenario. Landing the 20-year-old prospect would clearly boost Edmonton’s farm system. It would also give the club another flexible option, as Unger Sörum could see time in the NHL soon. The young forward made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in April.

Janmark was Previously a Key Player in Edmonton

While the Edmonton Oilers still have work to do concerning their forward group, the team’s defense is seemingly set. Due to a flurry of summer trades, Bowman has revamped his blue line. The exec also brought in two new goaltenders: Frederick Andersen and Devon Levi. With Tristan Jarry already in place, Edmonton is expected to use all three goalies to start the upcoming season.

Assuming the Oilers do ultimately trade Janmark, it would signify a notable loss for the club. The veteran was a mainstay in their recent back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. In fact, Janmark featured in 27 playoff games between 2024 and 2025. He picked up 12 points during this stretch.