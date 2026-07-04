Trade Idea Sees Oilers Acquiring $38.5M Scoring Winger From Rival

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to add more offense to their lineup and could look to acquire it through a trade.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Oilers acquiring Jake DeBrusk from the Vancouver Canucks in a three-player deal to bolster their offense.

Oilers acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The Oilers acquire DeBrusk for Janmark, who doesn’t have a clear path to playing time in Edmonton, and Stastney, who’s a young defenseman. Vancouver, however, does it to get off of DeBrusk’s contract, while Stastney can be in the lineup, and the Canucks could flip Janmark for a mid-round pick at the deadline.

DeBrusk is entering the third year of his seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Canucks. With Vancouver in a rebuild, the Canucks are shopping him and looking to get out of his contract. With the Oilers, DeBrusk can be a top-six forward and add more scoring to the wing. He recorded 23 goals and 19 assists for 41 points in 81 games last season. His career-high is 28 goals and 50 points, as he is always good for 20+ goals a season.

In return, the Oilers part ways with Janmark, who has one year left on his three-year, $4.35 million deal. Janmark is a solid bottom-six forward who could add some leadership to the Canucks and likely be flipped at the deadline for another asset.

Stastney, meanwhile, is an RFA and is just 26 years old. With the Oilers acquiring Shakir Mukhamadullin and signing Ryan Shea, he may not have a clear path to playing time. But, with Vancouver, he can get a chance to be a top-four defenseman and be part of its rebuild.

Oilers Have Checked in on DeBrusk

The Canucks have made it clear they are shopping DeBrusk, and Edmonton is one of the teams that is interested in him.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on the radio in Vancouver that the Oilers have circled back on a potential DeBrusk trade.

“I know Edmonton circled back at some point, I’m not sure where those conversations have gone just yet,” Pagnotta said on Sekeres & Price.

Meanwhile, NHL insider Nick Kypreos has DeBrusk eighth on his trade board as the offseason is well underway.

“This is part of the teardown, looking to move a 29-year-old winger in the middle of a seven-year contract. DeBrusk can be helpful for a team in the playoff mix, but in rebuilding Vancouver the timing just doesn’t line up anymore. This is not the team DeBrusk thought he was signing on to,” Kypreos wrote.

With DeBrusk wanting to win, going to the Oilers certainly makes sense.

Edmonton Interested in Pair of Veteran Forwards

If the Oilers can’t trade for DeBrusk, the team is looking at some free agent options.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are interested in veteran forwards Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko.

“Saw reports that Claude Giroux was going back to Philadelphia. Not disputing anyone, just no confirmation as of Friday night. The Flyers were…a little busy. I do think Edmonton was one of the teams interested. Wonder if the Oilers look at Vladimir Tarasenko. Heard a few teams looked at him as things calmed down after free agency day one,” Friedman wrote.

So, it’s clear that the Oilers are still looking to do more to their offense.