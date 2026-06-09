Oilers Got Approval from McDavid to Approach Mike Babcock

Another unexpected development has hit the NHL offseason as the Edmonton Oilers reported next coach is a surprise candidate. Mike Babcock is tipped to eventually be named as the Oilers new bench boss, pending league approval.

To say that this would be an out of left field hire is an understatement. Babcock has a lengthy resume when it comes to NHL head coaching experience. He has won plenty, but that success has not come without its baggage. He has also been out of the game for a long time, having last coached for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

It is questionable how this decision could fare with the Oilers team, based on Babcock’s mixed track record when it comes to dealing with his players in the past.

Oilers Management Approached Leadership Core Before Pursuit of Babcock

Via insider David Pagnotta, Stan Bowman and the Edmonton front office sought the opinion of the team’s leadership group before pursuing Babcock’s services. That includes team captain Connor McDavid and alternate captain Leon Draisaitl.

Bowman knows it is crucial that McDavid approves of the coach he brings on for next season. With only two years left on his contract, Edmonton needs to make sure that McDavid is happy in order to keep him around beyond this deal. Whatever choices Oilers management makes from this point forward will likely be made with him in mind.

With that said, it is surprising that Babcock appears to be the Oilers frontrunner for the gig. There are a plethora of other viable candidates available for them to consider. While Babcock has won a Stanley Cup, that run with the Detroit Red Wings was nearly two decades ago. What makes this impending hire puzzling is all the off ice issues.

Babcock has had numerous controversial incidents over the years. The most notable and recent cost him his last job before it even started. Babcock was slated to be the Columbus Blue Jackets coach prior to the 2023-2024 season. He was fired before the campaign began after players complained about an incident where Babcock reportedly went through team members phones in an invasion of privacy.

Stan Bowman is Getting Desperate

This Babcock situation is a display of just how desperate times are in Edmonton. It is a Stanley Cup or bust mentality in Alberta as the franchise needs to take advantage while they have McDavid on their books.

The organization clearly believes that winning is more important than the PR nightmare that will arise if/when Babcock is announced as head coach of the team. If they believe that Babcock is the guy that gives them the best chance of taking home a championship, then so be it.

Babcock has been away from the league for some time. Perhaps that period off has served him well and he has learned from his mistakes. If the results on the ice are strong in the future, the flaws will be looked past. However, if this hire flops that could be the last straw for the McDavid era in Edmonton.