Oilers Get Concerning Update About 21-Goal Pending Free Agent

The Edmonton Oilers are entering a very important offseason. After underperforming during the 2025-26 season and shockingly losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Anaheim Ducks, it is clear that the Oilers have some decisions to make when it comes to their roster.

While it was a frustrating year for the Oilers in 2025-26, forward Jack Roslovic ended up being one of their bright spots. After signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Oilers in October, the 29-year-old forward posted 21 goals and 36 points in 69 games. With numbers like these, he proved to be a great value signing for the Oilers.

However, after settling for a one-year prove-it deal with the Oilers last fall, Roslovic is now due for his next contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). With how well Roslovic played for the Oilers, it would make sense if they were interested in keeping him in Edmonton.

Yet, a new update has been provided on Roslovic, and it is a concerning one for the Oilers.

Oilers’ Jack Roslovic Expected to Hit Free Agent on July 1

In a recent article for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun shared multiple updates on this year’s top NHL pending UFAs. Roslovic was among the players whom LeBrun discussed, and the update he provided is certainly not the best for the Oilers.

According to LeBrun, Roslovic is currently likely to test the free agent market on July 1.

“The Oilers really like Roslovic, but at the moment, he’s also likely headed to market,” LeBrun wrote.

With this year’s free agency class not being the strongest, it would make sense if Roslovic wanted to see what kinds of offers he could receive as a UFA. This is especially so when noting that he is one of the best centers who could hit the market on July 1. Due to this, he could attract a lot of interest in free agency.

However, if Roslovic does, in fact, test free agency, it would undoubtedly leave a notable hole in Edmonton’s lineup. The 2015 first-round pick proved to be a solid fit in the Oilers’ top nine due to his offensive skill and ability to play both center and on the wing. However, with this update from LeBrun, it certainly seems possible that Roslovic could end up going elsewhere this offseason.

Who Could the Oilers Replace Roslovic With If He Walks?

If the Oilers end up losing Roslovic, it would not be surprising if they worked hard to bring in another forward to replace him in their top nine. A few notable pending UFAs who could be strong fits on the Oilers’ roster include Alex Tuch, Bobby McMann, Mason Marchment, Boone Jenner, and Andrei Kuzmenko.

The Oilers could also explore the trade market for another forward to replace Roslovic. Bryan Rust, Jake DeBrusk, Jordan Kyrou, and Owen Tippett are a few names that come to mind if the Oilers want to make a notable upgrade over Roslovic.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what happens between Roslovic and the Oilers from here.