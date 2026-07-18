McDavid Wants to go to Metro Team, Former NHLer Claims

The talk of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid being on the move seems to be a summer hobby for hockey fans. But with The Oil facing a make-or-break season in 2026-27, there might actually be some credence to the chatter out there.

One interesting claim that has been making the rounds comes from former NHLer Todd Fedoruk. During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, a Philadelphia-area sports radio station, the former Flyers player believes McDavid could be looking to Philly as his next destination.

“He is going to be a player who will be calling teams. His agent is going to be looking for him to go places. There are rumors that Philadelphia is a place that Connor McDavid wants to go.”

That’s a bold claim. While there doesn’t seem to be any substantial support for the assertion, there might actually be some legs to it.

The biggest reason why this thesis could make sense is the Leo Carlsson offer sheet. The Flyers were willing to commit $18 million to a largely unproven star. So, who’s to say the team wouldn’t be willing to commit that and more to McDavid?

The Flyers signed Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, and still have nearly $14 million in cap space. With the cap going up next season, Philly might be willing to dump $20 million AAV on McDavid’s lap without batting an eye.

However, there’s a key consideration at play here.

McDavid Still Under Contract with Oilers

McDavid will be starting the first year or a two-year extension this season. That means the clock is ticking on the Oilers to finally get over the proverbial hump. A Stanley Cup Final appearance just won’t cut it now.

The Oilers have been there twice and haven’t brought home the bacon. Edmonton needs to win a Cup now. If there’s another first-round exit or, heaven forbid, a playoff miss, McDavid’s time in Oil Country could be up.

That situation would make it seem like a trade might be on the table. That situation would be plausible only if McDavid’s camp was clear that he isn’t coming back in 2028-29.

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Everyone Gearing Up for Potential Free Agency Battle

It seems that just about every team in the NHL is gearing up to bid for McDavid, should he hit free agency. If the former first-overall pick from 2015 hit the market, the bidding war could be absolutely bonkers.

The idea of the Oilers letting McDavid walk, nevertheless, seems outlandish. There doesn’t seem to be any way Edmonton would let their captain get away without anything in return.

That’s why a trade may be the way out in 2027-28. If McDavid is serious about joining the Flyers, they might have the inside track on landing the biggest fish to come along this generation.

Perhaps that’s just getting ahead of things. First things first, McDavid would have to be willing to leave Edmonton. There will be more clarity on the matter in a few months, depending on where the Oilers sit in the standings.

A slow start will do nothing to quell the chatter that’s likely to shoot through the roof if that’s the case.