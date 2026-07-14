Edmonton Oilers Named as a fit for Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion

The Edmonton Oilers came into the 2026 off-season on the back of one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and as a result, General Manager Stan Bowman had plenty of work to do if they were hoping to contend in 2027/28, potentially the last season under captain Connor McDavid.

Throughout the early parts of the summer, the Oilers have conducted some good business, and after getting rid of Darnell Nurse’s entire contract, the team were set up with plenty of salary cap space to fill their major holes. Obviously, there’s still plenty of work to do, but with more space remaining, they’ve been named as a top-fit for a former Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks superstar.

Patrick Kane Named as an Option for the Edmonton Oilers

Following the departure of Nurse, the Oilers have made a few smaller additions like Mathieu Joseph and Ryan Shea, but with just under $5 million in salary cap space remaining, there’s the potential for an intriguing move or two. Since the first day of free agency, things have been quiet on the Oilers front, but with a lineup that now boasts a third line led by Jason Dickinson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with another addition, this team could be deeper in 2026/27 than they have been in quite some time.

Recently, the team were linked to former Penguins winger Anthony Mantha, and now, they’ve been named as a potential fit for veteran winger Patrick Kane by The Hockey News, with the 37-year-old set to depart the Red Wings after three seasons. They’re not the only team though, as Kane has also been continually linked to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs this off-season, and with the Chicago Blackhawks interested in a potential reunion with Showtime, there could be a bidding war coming in the next few weeks.

Would Kane be a Good fit for the Oilers Top-Six?

On paper, Kane would fit perfectly in this Oilers lineup, and given the playmaking abilities, he would certainly add yet another weapon to one of the most dangerous powerplays in the National Hockey League.

However, to fit Kane in the Oilers top-six would likely mean a demotion for promising young star Isaac Howard, but with the depth that would give them to have Howard on their third line for a year, it may be worth the risk for Edmonton, depending on the price. Obviously, the Oilers have the link to Kane with Stan Bowman serving as General Manager, and with superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way, getting anyone that could help their Stanley Cup push in 2026/27 would be a move that makes sense.

Ultimately, there’s no telling when Kane will make his free agency decision, but with the former No. 1 pick still looking for the best chance to pursue glory once again, if he would take a cheaper, short-term deal to join the Oilers top-six, he could be the key to unlocking the depth this team has been seeking for years now.