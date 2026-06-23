NHL Rumors: 3 Trade Predictions Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

With the 2026 NHL Draft fast approaching, NHL rumors have been flying all over the wire. The deals that have already gone through have left fans breathless. But it’s talk about potential deals that has fans waiting with bated breath.

So, here’s an educated guess about three potential trades that could happen in the lead-up to the 2026 NHL Draft.

3 Trade Predictions Based on Current NHL Rumors

Dylan Larkin Heading to a Dark Horse Team

There has been abundant chatter about Dylan Larkin’s potential destinations. The star’s purported shortlist included three of the usual suspects: The Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.

However, Sunday’s trade between the Panthers and Ottawa Senators has pretty much taken the Cats out of the running for Larkin. Florida used up a considerable amount of the dry powder it had left over to reunite the Tkachuk brothers.

The Golden Knights don’t have much cap space, while the Wild may not put together a package satisfactory enough for Steve Yzerman to pull the trigger.

So, a dark horse team could defy NHL rumors and emerge as the ideal landing spot for Larkin. That team could very well be the Utah Mammoth. The Mammoth have enough dry powder to make a solid offer, while the young, up-and-coming team could offer Larkin an opportunity to play postseason hockey for the next decade or so.

Connor Hellebuyck Delivers on NHL Rumors, Heads to the Metro

Another one of the hottest NHL rumors involves Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. Ever since the end of the Jets’ season, speculation has been rampant about the former Vezina Trophy winner asking for a trade.

It just so happens that there’s a team in the Metro Division with cap space and pieces to make a deal work. Plus, the team in question could use a rock-solid goalie. That team is the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canes have breakout goalie Brandon Bussi under contract for the next couple of seasons. But their other netminder, Frederik Andersen, will be a UFA. While there could be a willingness to reunite next season, who knows if that will happen?

Carolina has just enough cap space to fit Hellebuyck’s contract, with only one RFA to re-sign. It’s unclear what the Canes could give up for the 33-year-old. But NHL rumors could come to fruition this offseason.

Darnell Nurse Heads to Tinseltown

Darnell Nurse has been another player caught up in NHL rumors seemingly forever. The 31-year-old recently asked for a trade out of Edmonton, with the Oilers only happy to oblige. The problem is that his $9.25 million cap hit is one that most teams don’t want to touch with a 10-foot pole.

But it seems like the most logical destination for the hard-hitting defenseman is the LA Kings. Chatter has pointed towards a reunion with former GM Ken Holland. Holland is looking to upgrade his defense in any way he can.

That’s why adding Nurse, as implausible as it may seem, makes sense. Even if the Oilers have to eat up some of Nurse’s cap hit, the deal figures to have legs. The only question would be if there’s enough time for it to happen before Friday’s first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.