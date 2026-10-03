NHL Trade Rumors: Dach, O’Reilly & Edvinsson

The NHL trade rumor mill is already grinding pretty heavily, even if the 2026-27 season is barely underway.

There are still plenty of major names dominating the conversation, but some of the more interesting situations are happening just outside that spotlight.

So, here are three NHL trade rumors worth watching right now.

Kirby Dach Remains an Intriguing Oilers Target

The Edmonton Oilers appear to have a specific pain point, and Kirby Dach keeps coming up as a potential answer.

Elliotte Friedman reported last week in the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Edmonton has been looking for a right-shot center. Dach fits that description, and there is an obvious connection, as Oilers GM Stan Bowman was at the helm in Chicago when Dach was selected third overall in 2019. Friedman specifically connected those factors to the continued rumors involving Dach.

The Canadiens also have a decision to make with the 25-year-old.

Dach is only 25 and has the size and versatility Montreal could still use, but injuries have kept him from entrenching himself in the Habs’ lineup. He had 15 points in 37 games last season and signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract for 2026-27.

There is no indication that a trade is imminent, as the chatter is just part of ongoing NHL trade rumors.

But if Edmonton decides it needs a right-handed center badly enough, Dach could become one of the more interesting names available.

Ryan O’Reilly Could Dominate NHL Trade Rumors at the Deadline

Ryan O’Reilly is a much different situation.

The Nashville Predators don’t appear to be actively shopping their veteran center, but Elliotte Friedman recently said two NHL executives independently identified O’Reilly when he asked which league storyline was not receiving enough attention.

The former Stanley Cup champ is one name worth watching in NHL trade rumors this season.

O’Reilly is 35 and entering the final season of his contract, which carries a $4.5 million cap hit. He also doesn’t have formal trade protection, although Nashville has reportedly honored a verbal commitment not to move him.

That arrangement could become complicated if the Predators decide they aren’t going to extend him.

O’Reilly is coming off a 74-point season and remains a valuable faceoff specialist and veteran center. For a contender looking for experience down the middle, that could make him a very attractive option later in the season.

The key word is later.

Nashville has no obvious reason to move O’Reilly immediately. But if the Predators fall out of contention, this could become a very different conversation.

Simon Edvinsson Is Suddenly a Name to Watch

The Simon Edvinsson situation might be the most fascinating name in current NHL trade rumors.

The Detroit defenseman remains an RFA after the Red Wings failed to reach an agreement with him during the offseason. Edvinsson reportedly wants a long-term deal, while Detroit has been more reluctant to give him the term he wants.

The 23-year-old has since returned to Sweden while negotiations continue.

And now rival teams are paying attention.

Pierre LeBrun reported that some clubs have contacted Detroit to ask whether Edvinsson could potentially be available. The important caveat is that the Red Wings’ focus remains on re-signing him rather than trading him.

Still, this is exactly the type of situation that can change quickly.

Edvinsson is only 23, already has 175 NHL games under his belt and recorded 25 points last season while averaging more than 21 minutes per game.

If Detroit and Edvinsson cannot bridge their contract differences, teams will keep calling.

And that makes him one of the most intriguing names on the NHL trade rumors radar right now.