Oilers Interest in Kirby Dach Has a Clear Explanation

The Edmonton Oilers have been in hot pursuit of Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach in recent days, per the ongoing grind of the rumor mill.

Now, that’s not really surprising considering how Edmonton is looking to bolster its lineup as much as possible. The recent injury to Jason Dickinson has also put pressure on the organization to do something to help boost the lineup.

But according to insider Elliotte Friedman, the real reason for the Oilers’ interest in Dach lies with head coach Mike Babcock.

In Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the organization has been keeping tabs on Kirby Dach given a need that Babcock has identified in the lineup.

“I think Edmonton is looking for a right-shot center. I think they’ve been combing what’s available. And, you know, Mike Babcock, he is so minute in his coaching of hockey that he would look at this and say, ‘we need this.’ That’s why the Dach rumors have been there. Also, Stan Bowman has a history with Dach.”

So, it seems that the Oilers’ willingness to pursue Dach is more out of a practical necessity than anything else. But it’s worth pointing out that Dach was the Chicago Blackhawks’ first-round pick in 2019. Chicago plucked him third overall, but ended up moving him to Montreal after numerous injuries pretty much derailed his path in Chicago.

And Bowman was the GM at that time in Chicago.

That’s why Friedman believes that Dach would be a good fit in Edmonton.

“I also think he’s a right shot, guy who can play center. I think a few team have kind of looked at Dach.”

Based on the comments, the 25-year-old has been getting plenty of attention.

Oilers Also Looking at Other Options

Friedman also mentioned other options the Oilers are looking at. One of the not-so-surprising names that he dropped was Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

Wright’s name has been in the rumor mill for ages, it seems. That’s why it’s hardly surprising to learn that Edmonton has checked in.

The notable insider had this to say on the matter.

“I wondered about Shane Wright for Edmonton and I think they poked around, but I don’t believe that’s going to happen.”

The prevailing chatter suggests that the Kraken have a high price on Wright as they feel a change of scenery could help him uncover the talent that made him a top-five pick a couple of seasons ago.

Edmonton Will Still Be Looking

Ultimately, it’s safe to say the Oilers will still be looking around. Beyond injuries, coach Babcock has identified a clear need for the team. As such, the team should still be looking to see if there’s a way it can fill that positional need.

It may take a while, nonetheless, to see if there’s a decent fit. With the season just getting started, some teams will wait a few weeks before deciding to sell, or potentially holding on to what they’ve got to see if they can make the postseason.

That’s where the Oilers find themselves. If they come out strong, fans should expect trade rumors to ramp up even more.