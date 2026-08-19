Oilers Could Get Vladimir Tarasenko for Less Than Expected

The Edmonton Oilers still have a hole to fill on the wing, and Vladimir Tarasenko could be an intriguing solution if the veteran forward is willing to accept a bargain contract.

With roughly $4.73 million in salary-cap space, the Oilers have enough flexibility to add another scoring winger. The challenge is finding someone who can provide solid offensive depth without chewing up the remaining space.

That’s where Tarasenko could make sense.

A two-year contract worth approximately $3 million AAV would give the Oilers another experienced scoring option while still leaving them with some breathing room under the cap. Considering Edmonton is still a Stanley Cup contender, Tarasenko may be willing to take a pay cut for a chance to win a championship.

That situation could allow the Oilers to get the veteran forward for less than they expect.

Tarasenko is no longer the player who scored 40 goals in his prime, but the Oilers don’t need him to be. They need a veteran capable of adding offense and helping replace the production lost when Jack Roslovic departed.

Edmonton Needs Tarasenko to Replace Lost Scoring

The Oilers cannot afford to enter the season assuming their existing forwards will simply pick up the slack.

Edmonton has championship aspirations. That’s adding as much scoring as possible is crucial. The team can’t rely on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard to drive the scoring. It needs much more punch than that.

That is why adding another legitimate scoring winger makes sense.

Tarasenko could provide exactly that at the right price.

For the move to work, the veteran forward needs to be willing to give the Oilers a break. He might be willing to do that for a shot at winning a Cup.

That’s why the only real scenario in which Tarasenko makes sense for Edmonton is at a low sticker price. The Oil can’t afford to blow its remaining cap space on an overpay. Even if it was a one-year, $5 million deal, using up all of the remaining cap space could come back to bite the club.

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Tarasenko Carries Risk, But Oilers Need to Take It

There’s a clear downside risk when it comes to bringing Tarasenko into the fold.

Tarasenko could become another Andrew Mangiapane.

The Oilers have seen how quickly a veteran winger who once looked like a reliable offensive contributor can become an expensive disappointment. If Tarasenko struggles to produce, $3 million could suddenly look like an albatross.

That was the case of Tarasenko in Detroit. He signed a two-year deal worth $9.5 million deal, saw his production plummet in his first season, and then got traded for peanuts. While Tarasenko rebounded in Minnesota, the jury may still be out on what the Russian winger has to offer.

If Tarasenko is willing to sign to give Edmonton a break, the Oilers should seriously consider making the move.

The organization has nearly $5 million in cap space, needs another scoring winger and has Stanley Cup ambitions. Leaving that money unused simply to avoid the possibility of another Mangiapane situation could be the bigger mistake.

Yes, the club needs to be cautious. Nevertheless, this upcoming season might be the Oilers’ last realistic chance at a Cup. That’s why the club can’t suddenly decide to save cap space. It would make sense if there was a major deal looming on the horizon.