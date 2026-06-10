Oilers Insider Questions What Babcock Investigation May Uncover

The Edmonton Oilers hiring of Mike Babcock as their next head coach seems to depend on the findings of the NHL’s investigation. The inquiry comes roughly three years after the Columbus Blue Jackets unceremoniously dumped the veteran coach even before he coached a game for the team.

Reports by various insiders state that the NHL will first look into the allegations of the 2023 incidents in Columbus ahead of the Oilers’ hiring Babcock. The situation could turn tense as another insider, Jason Gregor, questions what the initial 2023 inquiry found regarding Babcock’s behavior as Blue Jackets coach.

“The NHL did an investigation. None of the investigation was made public, but that’s when they said, ‘Babcock, you got to go.’”

That situation led Gregor to question the findings of that initial inquiry.

“So, what was found in that investigation where they said, ‘you know what, can’t come back.’”

Gregor concluded that something must have changed since the 2023 allegations that suddenly makes Babcock a suitable candidate for the Oilers. Perhaps the NHL feels that the Stanley Cup-winning coach has served his time and is ready to come back.

Whatever the inquiry finds, the Oilers better hope it’s not enough to derail their shot at hiring the decorated coach.

Former NHLer Claims Special Treatment for Oilers’ Stars

Ex-NHLer Mike Commodore appeared on the Jason Gregor Show on Tuesday. During the appearance, Commodore and Gregor discussed the ongoing situation with Babcock. In particular, the former second-round pick of the New Jersey Devils highlighted the special treatment that some players would get under Babcock.

“Mike Babcock’s not an idiot. Connor and Leon are going to get treated like gold. It’s the 3rd and 4th liners, the 5-7 defensemen, the rookies, the arena staff, it’s people like that who are going to be abused.”

Commodore played 17 games under Babcock during the 2011-12 season with the Detroit Red Wings. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning later that season.

The comments seem to resonate with comments that the Oilers’ core player group met with Babcock and proceeded to sign off.

If Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and so on feel that Babcock is a good guy, well, that could fly in the face of the other players who aren’t stars in Edmonton.

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Friedman Questions Optics of Edmonton Hiring Babcock

Another insider, Elliotte Friedman, raised a valid concern regarding the optics of the Oilers hiring Babcock. During Wednesday’s edition of the 32 Thought Podcast, Friedman questioned how free agents and potential trade targets would view playing under Babcock.

Friedman’s line of questioning focused on players potentially blocking trades to the Oilers out of reluctance to play for Babcock.

If that’s the situation, Edmonton could find it difficult to sign depth free agents or acquire players, particularly those with no-trade clauses.

Nothing is cast in stone just yet. The NHL has reportedly asked the Oilers to wait until their investigation into the 2023 allegations is over. Once the league has a set of findings, Edmonton could then decide if it’s worth hiring Babcock or not.

Unless something truly serious emerges, there should be nothing standing in the way of the Oilers bringing in the veteran bench boss. However, doing so may come at the detriment of the organization’s optics.