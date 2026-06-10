Oilers Players OK Babcock Despite Looming Investigation

The Edmonton Oilers seem determined to move ahead with plans to hire Mike Babcock as their next head coach. While there has been some serious backlash from fans and pundits, the organization doesn’t appear to be walking away from this situation any time soon.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in Wednesday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Oilers leadership core of players has reportedly signed off on the organization’s plans to hire the former Stanley Cup-winning coach.

An interesting part of Friedman’s commentary suggests that Connor McDavid seems on board with the situation. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl, who is presumably in Europe at this time, hasn’t had a chance to meet with Babcock.

Despite the apparent willingness to move ahead with Babcock’s hire, questions loom about an impending NHL investigation into Babcock’s behavior during his brief stint as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first broke the news that the NHLPA had asked the NHL to move forward with an investigation into allegations regarding the invasion of player privacy in 2023.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun backed up Dreger, adding that the NHL is on hold until the Oilers confirm they plan to hire Babcock. If that’s the case, the NHL will proceed with its investigation.

Further to what @DarrenDreger reports here, the NHL is awaiting word from the Oilers. Which is to say, if Edmonton wants to go ahead with the Babcock hire, then the league will go ahead with its investigation as per the NHLPA request. But that's if the Oilers decide to go ahead… https://t.co/ML0kwmp2zb — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2026

Now, there’s nothing really here to suggest the NHL will somehow prevent Edmonton from hiring Babcock. Unless something shocking pops up during the investigation, Babcock should join Oil Country in due course.

Oilers Have Pretty Much Given Up on Cassidy

Friedman made another interesting point regarding the Oilers’ interest in Bruce Cassidy. Since the Vegas Golden Knights don’t really seem keen on allowing Cassidy to speak with anyone this year, Edmonton’s interest in Babcock seems to signal that the organization has given up on Cassidy.

That comment isn’t to say that the Golden Knights have slammed the door on Cassidy. But the Oilers can’t wait to see if or when Vegas decides to allow other teams to speak to Cassidy.

That’s why the Oilers are moving ahead with Babcock as a serious candidate.

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Edmonton Needs an Adult in the Room

Regardless of investigations, the Oilers’ interest in Babcock has left more than a fair share of fans scratching their heads. The veteran coach was seemingly out of the loop.

So, why Babcock now?

Friedman made an interesting point about the organization, in particular, owner Daryl Katz wanting Babcock. The pressure seems to be focused on the team needing an adult in the room. Specifically, the organization wants a coach who wouldn’t be afraid to “put players in their place.”

The notable insider suggested that during Kris Knoblauch’s regime, players got away with much more than other coaches would have let them. That’s why an “old-school” coach would provide more structure and order in the dressing room.

That’s why the Oilers seem hellbent on an older, more experienced coach. Hence, the desire to bring in someone like Mike Babcock.

At the time of this writing, there doesn’t appear to be anything standing in the way. If the Oilers are serious about bringing in the two-time gold-medal-winning coach, they’ll just have to wait for the NHL’s investigation to present its findings.

While there could be some surprises stemming from the investigation, it might be a matter of time before Edmonton moves forward with Babcock.