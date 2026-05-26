Oilers May Have No Choice Other Than Maple Leafs Castaway

To say that the Edmonton Oilers bungled their coaching situation is an understatement. The unfortunate events leading up to Kris Knoblauch’s departure have shed light on how the organization works from within.

That said, their preferred coaching candidate, Bruce Cassidy, seems out of reach. While that isn’t to say that the Oilers will never have a chance to land Cassidy, there is serious doubt that could be the case.

That’s why the club may have no choice other than Toronto Maple Leafs castaway Craig Berube.

Insider Chris Johnston underscored how Berube is likely the Oilers’ guy, should things not work out with Cassidy.

“Edmonton’s got to be prepared for other potential options, and I think Craig Berube’s a real option there if the Bruce Cassidy thing doesn’t materialize.”

So, is Berube a realistic choice for the Oilers? Well, there may not be many other choices out there.

One of the names that has been making the rounds is Peter Laviolette. John Tortorella has also bounced around, almost seeming like a joke that he could end up in Edmonton.

But unless the Oilers are looking to find an assistant coach somewhere who could jump to a head coaching role, the only real option is Berube.

Oilers Can’t Afford to Experiment with Coaches Next Season

So, the biggest issue here lies in the fact that the clock is ticking for Connor McDavid in Edmonton. Most pundits believe that the Oilers have one more year before a McDavid trade really becomes an issue.

While the Oilers’ captain is under contract for two more seasons, the reality is that the club has just one year to prove it can win. After that, the summer of 2027 will be filled with uncertainty about the organization’s plans moving forward.

That’s why the Oilers can’t afford to experiment with an up-and-coming coach. The team can’t roll with an older option who has been around the block a few times.

Edmonton needs to find a coach who can find within the team’s roster construction and get the most out of the lineup.

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Berube Is Hardly the Coach Edmonton Needs

When Berube took over for Sheldon Keefe in Toronto, he inherited a lineup very similar to the one in Edmonton. And Berube proceeded to put his stamp on the team. In Year 1, the Maple Leafs were Atlantic Division champs. They made it to the second round, only to fall to the Florida Panthers.

This year, everything went down the pipes. And that’s why Berube is hardly the coach the Oilers need. Berube’s first year in Toronto was a fortuitous one. The team got unreal goaltending and steered clear of major injuries.

When the team dealt with injuries and inconsistent goaltending, Berube had no answers. The lineup could not respond. By the end of the season, the Leafs were playing with a mostly AHL squad.

That’s not what the Oilers have in mind. Despite the unfortunate first-round exit, Edmonton still believes it’s a Stanley Cup contender. But unless the organization can land Cassidy, there might not be much else beyond Berube.