Oilers Trade Pitch Lands Red Wings Exciting Young Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers are entering the offseason with multiple roster needs that they must address. One of them is undoubtedly adding another netminder, as they have many questions when it comes to their goaltending.

Oilers goalie Connor Ingram can hit the free agent market on July 1, and it is certainly possible that Edmonton could move on him. While the Oilers have Tristan Jarry locked up through 2027-28, he struggled immensely after being traded to Edmonton this past season. With all of that, it is clear that the Oilers should acquire another goalie this summer.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Detroit Red Wings goalie Sebastian Cossa stands out as a prime potential target for the Oilers. The 23-year-old goalie has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason due to Detroit having other notable goalie prospects like Trey Augustine and Michal Postava.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Red Wings trade Cossa to the Oilers in a summer swap.

Oilers Get:

Sebastian Cossa

Red Wings Get:

2026 Second-Round Pick

2026 Sixth-Round Pick

With this move, the Oilers would be bringing in a young goalie with a lot of upside. The Red Wings, on the other hand, would land two draft picks for a top prospect who has been passed on their depth chart.

Oilers Have Been Connected to Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa This Offseason

With the Oilers being in need of another goalie, they have already been connected to Cossa this offseason. The Fourth Period named the Oilers as a potential suitor for Cossa in their 2026 Summer Trade Watch List.

“Detroit has tested the trade waters on Cossa, who will become a restricted free agent July 1. It is unclear what type of return they are looking for, but he is up for grabs as the Red Wings rethink their rebuild. Teams Reportedly Linked: Edmonton,” The Fourth Period wrote.

The Oilers’ interest in Cossa is not difficult to understand. The 2021 first-round pick has the potential to emerge as an impactful starting goalie in the N

HL, and he could very well take that next step on a team like the Oilers. This is because he would have far more opportunities to play at the NHL level with the Oilers than with a team with a crowded crease like the Red Wings.

With this, it would make all the sense in the world for the Oilers to bring in Cossa. At 23 years old, he is still very young and would have the potential to be a long-term answer for the Oilers’ starting goalie position if he broke out in Edmonton.

Oilers Will Have Competition to Land Red Wings’ Cossa

With Cossa being a former first-round pick and having good upside, there is no question that other teams will be targeting him this offseason besides the Oilers. The Utah Mammoth is one team that has been connected to Cossa this summer. A few other clubs that would also make sense as landing spots for Cossa include the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, and St. Louis Blues if the Central Division club trades Jordan Binnington this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Oilers can successfully land Cossa this summer. The fit looks very strong on paper between Edmonton and the Red Wings’ promising prospect.