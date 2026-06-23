Stan Bowman Explains Why Oilers Hired Mike Babcock

The Edmonton Oilers made their anticipated Mike Babcock hire official today as they named him their next head coach. The Oilers also brought on D.J Smith as an associate coach. This development comes after Babcock was recently cleared by the NHL to be able to coach in the league again following an investigation looking into his brief time with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.

This is a controversial decision for an Edmonton team that is desperate to win a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid. In Babcock’s introductory press conference, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman detailed what factors went into this coaching decision process.

Experience Played Key Factor in Babcock’s Favor

Commenting on his rationale for picking Babcock, Bowman stated in the presser: “The qualities we were looking for were someone with a strong pedigree and a lot of experience. We were looking for somebody who has experience and a winning pedigree.”

Bowman also mentioned how the last two Oilers coaches, Jay Woodcroft and Kris Knoblauch, were first timers. He thinks it is time for the club to go in a different direction after a disappointing first round playoff exit versus the Anaheim Ducks this past season.

While Babcock has been away from the game for several seasons, he does have a Stanley Cup-winning resume. He won a championship during his stint with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. Bowman believes the Oilers need a coach who has shown he can win and take this team the distance come playoff time. Edmonton has come close to winning it all, but have failed to finish the job. They lost consecutive finals to the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025.

With that said, there is no doubt that this is a risky hire by Edmonton. Babcock carries his fair share of baggage with him based on an iffy track record with the way he has worked with his players in the past. This is a move that could backfire badly for the Oilers and may spell the end of this core’s contention window if Babcock does not gel with this squad.

These are Nervous Times Ahead in Edmonton

This Babcock hire speaks to how urgent the current situation is in Edmonton. This is a team that cannot afford another postseason misstep with McDavid carrying just two more years left on his short term contract.

The Oilers can’t have another miss when it comes to the coaching staff. How this Babcock choice plays out will dictate what direction this franchise goes in the future. After years of coming up short in the playoffs, each exit stacks up on each other. The clock is running out for this team towards reaching its goal of winning a Stanley Cup.

These will be nervous times ahead in Edmonton. This feels like what could be their last chance in bringing home a championship with this group. Anything less than a Stanley Cup won’t be good enough from this cast. Bowman is putting a lot on the line with this Babcock hire.