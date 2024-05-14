Oilers Mum On Starting Goalie For Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers won’t name the starting goalie for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks on May 14.

The Oilers are down 2-1 in the series and in Game 3, starting goalie Stuart Skinner was pulled as backup goalie Calvin Pickard replaced him in the third period.

Ahead of Game 4, Edmonton’s head coach Kris Knoblauch declined to reveal who his starting goalie would be.

“I’ll let you guys know tomorrow morning,” Knoblauch said on May 13, via NHL.com… “We’ll see what he’s got in the future, whether it’s Game 4 or Game 5 or whenever it is. But we’ll see ‘Stu’ again.”

Skinner is 5-3 with a 3.22 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games this season. However, Knoblauch says his team needs more saves and better goaltending if the Oilers are going to win the series.

“We need more saves,” Knoblauch said.

Regardless of who gets the start in Game 4, Knoblauch is confident that whether it’s Skinner or Pickard, both will be ready for the moment.

“Throughout the season, there [have] been games where he hasn’t played well and he’s responded and he’s done well,” Knoblauch said. “Playoffs … last night was a game that we know he can play better than that and we’ve got two great goalies. Since I’ve been here, I’ve been very happy with our goalies and the level of play they’ve given us.

“We have a decision to make, who is going to be that next guy to go in? If it’s Stu, I have confidence he will bounce back; if it’s ‘Picks,’ I know he can play and give us a solid performance when he hasn’t played for long stretches of time. He’s shown it in the regular season. We have a big decision to make, but I think either guy that we choose can get the job done,” Knoblauch added.

In relief of Skinner, Pickard saved all 3 shots he faced in 16:21 of action.

Connor McDavid Has Confidence in Skinner

Although Skinner has struggled in the playoffs, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has full confidence in his team’s goalie.

If Knoblauch decides to remain with Skinner in goal, McDavid believes his goalie will respond in a big way.

“We have all the faith in the world in Stu,” McDavid said. “Stu has always bounced back well. Our group has always bounced back well and that’s something that we do well, and I expect Stu and our group to respond.”

Skinner has had struggles before, as he began this season going 2-5-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .861 save percentage in nine games. But, he rebounded nicely and helped lead Edmonton to the playoffs. He finished the year with a 36-16-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Oilers Believe They’ve Been The Better Team

Despite Edmonton being down 2-1 in the series, the Oilers feel like they have been the better team.

Edmonton blew a lead in Game 1, and in Game 3, the Oilers outshot the Canucks 45-to-18. But, that didn’t matter as they still lost the game in which Leon Drasaitl thought his team deserved to win.

“I thought we were the better team for the most part,” Draisaitl said. “In my eyes, that should have resulted in a win. That’s not the way hockey works sometimes though.”

Game 4 of the series is set for May 14 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time.