Bill Zito Issues Statement After Panthers Get Brady Tkachuk

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito issued a statement after pulling off a trade for former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

The Panthers traded three first-round picks and a second-round pick to Ottawa for Brady Tkachuk in a trade that broke the internet on Sunday. By going to Florida, Brady Tkachuk now reunites with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, with whom he will likely be on the same line with in Florida.

Bill Zito Issues Statement After Panthers Trade For Brady Tkachuk

Following the trade being made official, Zito issued an official statement on the trade and why he made it.

“Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the league. A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We’re thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey,” Zito said in his statement.

It’s another big swing by Zito, who has not been shy about making blockbuster trades since he became Florida’s GM in 2020. Under Zito’s leadership, the Panthers have become one of the NHL’s premier teams, and this blockbuster trade for Brady Tkachuk is another example of what makes Zito so good at his job.

You simply never know what Zito is going to do. After all, it was just a few years ago when he swung a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames to bring Matthew Tkachuk to Florida, and that trade is what put the team over the top as they became a legitimate Stanley Cup contender with him on the team. Now that the Panthers have added his brother, look for them to have another monster season next year, as their forward group is one of the most stacked in the NHL.

Panthers Looking to Bounce Back After Lost Season

The Panthers missed the playoffs this past season, which came as a shock, as they won the Stanley Cup two years in a row before that and had been to three straight Stanley Cup Finals overall. Much of the group’s core is the same, so there is no reason to doubt them if they stay healthy.

But the Panthers dealt with several major injuries this past season, including to Matthew Tkachuk, who played just 31 games, and to team captain Aleksander Barkov, who missed the entire season. Anytime your two best players miss considerable time, it’s tough to make the playoffs in a league with as much parity as the NHL, but with both players healthy now, the Panthers expect to bounce back next year.

By acquiring Brady Tkachuk, who is one of the league’s top power forwards, the Panthers add another scoring winger with a heavy physical game to their stacked forward group. The trade should give the Panthers the added juice that they need to bounce back next season and not just make the playoffs, but once again be a serious contender to hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years.