Brady Tkachuk Trade Gives Florida Stacked Forward Core

The NHL offseason is officially underway as trade activity has begun to pick up on draft week. The Ottawa Senators made the biggest deal of the summer so far by shipping out their captain Brady Tkackuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for top draft picks.

This is quite a blockbuster move that has brought major spice to what projects to be a hectic period across the league. The trade has big ramifications for both parties, especially for Florida as they look to return to Stanley Cup contention status after a disappointing season where they missed out on the playoffs.

Florida’s Offense is Loaded Following Tkackuk Trade

Brady joins his brother Matthew Tkachuk on a Florida squad that has won multiple championships with this core in 2024 and 2025. Their 2025-2026 campaign was derailed before the season even began as they lost team captain Alexander Barkov for the year. They were also without Matthew for half of the season as he did not return until the 2026 portion of the year.

The Panthers struggled this season as they had to navigate a flurry of injuries that negatively impacted the team’s play. With a group returning to full health next season, this should be a team that breaks back into the postseason. This is particularly true with a team that is expected to be a stronger cast next year.

Florida already had among the top forward cores in the NHL; this is even more the case after this Tkachuk trade. With Brady added to the fold, the Panthers have a stacked top-nine offensive core that has a strong case to be considered the best in the league.

The lines for this team next season could look something like this: Line one will likely be the usual Carter Verhaeghe-Barkov-Sam Reinhart trio. The second line aims to be an elusive pairing with the potential of Sam Bennett centering the Tkachuk brothers. The third line then consists of Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand.

Panthers Among the 2026 Stanley Cup Favorites

It is hard to imagine a forward grouping on any team that is more dynamic than that unit. Of course, there is a long summer ahead for things to change. However, the Panthers have to be among the Stanley Cup favorites in the early days of this offseason so far.

General manager Bill Zito continues to work his magic when it comes to keeping this team competitive in a world where holding onto elite talent has been made harder than ever with the implementation of the salary cap. Florida has become a top destination for players around the league based on the winning culture that has been established by their front office.

If there were any concerns about the contention window closing for the Panthers after a down year, those doubts appear to be erased after this development. The prospect of the Tkachuk brothers playing together has to be a daunting thought for the opposition in what will be a difficult duo to shut down on a nightly basis.