Jacob Markstrom Does Something He Never Did in First Panthers Stint

Jacob Markstrom returned to the Florida Panthers and immediately set a milestone in his first game in the net.

Markstrom previously suited up for the Panthers between 2010-11 and 2013-14, but he never recorded a shutout. The Panthers were in a different era then, winning their division just once during Markstrom’s first stint and never winning a playoff series.

Markstrom also struggled, going 11-25-1 in that span with a 0.898 save percentage and a 3.21 GAA. His high-water mark with Florida came in 2012-13, when he played in 23 games. He went 8-14-1 that year, posting a 0.901 save percentage, a 3.22 GAA, and a 0.391 quality-starts percentage.

For Markstrom to immediately step into the Panthers’ net and force a shutout against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes was impressive, to say the least. Even more impressive is that Markstrom is doing this in his age-37 season, a time when many players see a decline in their game.

Jacob Markstrom Could Set Plenty Of Milestones In 2026-27

Markstrom is the key netminder set to backstop a Florida Panthers team that has unfinished business this season. Last year, injuries kept Florida from pulling off a three-peat, and that led them to turn things up a notch for 2026-27.

Markstrom was just one new addition. Winger Brady Tkachuk came in a blockbuster trade with the Ottawa Senators. Florida added more edge when they brought back another familiar face in Radko Gudas.

With Matthew Tkachuk and Alexander Barkov healthy again, and with Brad Marchand slated to return later this season, it means Markstrom could enjoy one of his best seasons behind a stellar hockey team.

On Tuesday night, neither team showed much offensive prowess, with the Panthers taking it 1-0 in overtime. Both teams combined for just 35 shots on goal, but the game held a playoff-like atmosphere as Florida and Carolina also combined for 84 hits and 36 penalty minutes. That alone made the game more intense, as it raised the stakes even in late September.

Markstrom May Have Fresh Legs All Season Long

Markstrom won’t need to carry the Panthers all season, as Akira Schmid has shown to be capable in the net during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights. Schmid saw 34 games of action with Vegas in 2025-26, posting a 16-10-6 record for a 0.893 save percentage, a 2.59 GAA, and two shutouts. But his quality starts percentage of 0.379 is a concern, especially for what was an outstanding Golden Knights team.

Florida also reportedly made a trade offer to the Winnipeg Jets for Connor Hellebuyck. That shows that the Panthers are interested in adding another netminder to the organization if the right player is available, and a good one at that. If another top goaltender came to Florida, then Markstrom could sidle in as a 1B instead of a 1A/No. 1 goalie.

With fresher legs, regardless of what happens, unless Schmid struggles during his appearances, Markstrom could be in for a better-than-expected season. Multiple shutouts are certainly on the table, along with something reminiscent of his 2024-25 campaign with the New Jersey Devils when Markstrom recorded four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA, and a 0.900 save percentage.

Barring something unforeseen like another injury bug or a team performing well below expectations, Markstrom should enjoy his best-ever season as a Florida Panther.