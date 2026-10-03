NHL Injury Report: Barkov, Toropchenko, Hintz & Updates

Several names have joined the latest NHL injury report following Friday night’s action. Meanwhile, some other names remain uncertain. With another busy slate ahead Saturday, here are some of the biggest injury storylines to watch around the league.

Aleksander Barkov Injury Still Looms Over Panthers

The Florida Panthers are still waiting for clarity on Aleksander Barkov.

The captain left Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks after going down awkwardly while battling for a puck in the second period. Barkov immediately headed to the dressing room and did not return.

Florida is scheduled to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, making Barkov’s status one of the biggest things to watch on the NHL injury report. Depending on how things go, there might be more clarity on the Florida captain’s situation.

As Dr. Harjas Grewal indicated, however, there is a high risk that Barkov could face a ligament tear in his other knee, considering this injury record.

The hope is that he’ll just spend a few days on the NHL injury report and get back on the ice sooner rather than later.

Alexey Toropchenko Could Land on NHL Injury Report for Blues

The St. Louis Blues already lost an important depth forward during Friday’s season opener.

Alexey Toropchenko was injured early in the second period of St. Louis’ 4-0 victory over Dallas after being hit by two Stars players behind the net. He needed help getting to the dressing room and did not return.

The initial update isn’t particularly encouraging.

Coach Jim Montgomery said Toropchenko is “more than day-to-day,” with an MRI needed to determine the extent of the upper-body injury.

That matters immediately because the Blues travel to Colorado on Saturday to face an Avalanche team that scored eight goals in its opener.

Having a big, physical winger hit the NHL injury report before the second game of the season is not ideal.

Roope Hintz Gives Stars Another Injury Scare

The Dallas Stars also had a scary moment Friday night involving Roope Hintz.

Hintz was playing his first regular-season game since March after recovering from a hamstring injury when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Blues defenseman Brandon Carlo. Hintz went down holding his left knee and needed help leaving the ice.

There was at least some good news.

Hintz returned later in the game and finished the night with 16:57 of ice time. That doesn’t eliminate the concern, particularly given what he had just gone through, but it is considerably better than watching him leave the game and not return.

The Stars don’t play Saturday, so there is no immediate lineup decision to make. Still, Hintz’s status on the NHL injury report will be worth monitoring closely.

Olen Zellweger Could Finally Coming Off NHL Injury Report to Make Sabres Debut

Not every entry on the NHL injury report is bad news.

Buffalo defenseman Olen Zellweger has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to make his Sabres debut Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zellweger had been in the protocol since Sept. 22 after suffering the injury during the preseason. He subsequently missed Buffalo’s season opener against Columbus.

Now he’s back.

The 23-year-old was acquired by Buffalo in the offseason and was expected to add another puck-moving option to the blue line. Getting him into the lineup Saturday would give the Sabres a significant reinforcement after their opening-night loss.

After several concerning developments elsewhere around the league, Zellweger represents one of the better pieces of news on Saturday’s NHL injury report.