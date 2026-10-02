Panthers Linked to 30-Goal Center If Barkov Injury Proves Serious

Should Aleksander Barkov go down with another significant injury, don’t be surprised if the Dylan Larkin-to-Florida rumors heat up fast. Barkov already lost the 2025-26 season to a long-term injury, and while head coach Paul Maurice says Thursday’s incident isn’t connected to that prior issue, a season-ending outcome would put Barkov on LTIR — and suddenly hand the Panthers both a hole at center and the cap room to go after the 30-plus goal scorer.

The Barkov Injury Didn’t Look Good

The injury itself drew immediate concern. Barkov underwent surgery last year to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, and Thursday’s awkward fall looked uncomfortably similar. He left the ice visibly frustrated, prompting speculation that he may already sense something is seriously wrong. Dr. Harjas Grewal posted, “Most likely this would result in a torn MCL (time off depends on grade, often grade 2 and 4-6 weeks out) Torn ACL +/- meniscus is also possible. Hopefully MRI tomorrow is positive.”

Larkin, meanwhile, is dealing with a minor injury of his own in Detroit, where he continues to wait for a trade to materialize.

Florida has reportedly been on Larkin’s list of preferred landing spots for some time. The holdup hasn’t been interest — it’s been fit. The Panthers haven’t had an obvious need at center, and they’ve shown no appetite for stripping a core piece from their roster just to force a deal.

Could that change if Barkov is out for the season? It’s logical to assume it might.

What Would It Cost Florida to Land Larkin?

Barkov’s injury doesn’t change what Florida would be comfortable offering, and that remains a real question if talks pick up between the Panthers and Red Wings.

Asked directly what package the Panthers might put together for Larkin, NHL analyst and “What Chaos” host Pete Blackburn admitted he didn’t have a clear answer, saying, “I don’t know; I just assume they’ll find a way.”

Anton Lundell remains the name most frequently floated whenever a major trade out of Florida comes up, but the Panthers reportedly have no interest in moving him. That means any realistic offer would have to be built around other assets — a tricky proposition when Detroit’s stated preference is a player who can step into their lineup and contribute right away, not a longer-term project.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli, in a report shared with casino.org, said rival executives consider the Red Wings’ asking price unrealistic. One general manager noted: “They have essentially asked for a younger version of Dylan Larkin back. Even if someone had it, who is giving that up?”

That leaves the Panthers in a tough spot if Barkov’s injury turns out to be serious. There may be genuine urgency to find a replacement at center, but based on what Detroit is reportedly seeking, Florida may not have the pieces to get a deal over the line — no matter how motivated they become.

Will this lead to more frustration on all sides? The Panthers will be disappointed if Barkov is out. Larkin will be disappointed if the Panthers have a sudden need but are unwilling to trade a big piece to facilitate a deal. The Red Wings will be frustrated if the Panthers call but lowball Detroit given their sticky situation.